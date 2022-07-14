July 14 and 15, 2022

Between today, July 14, 2022, and tomorrow, the 15th, all the premieres of the week arrive in Spanish cinemas, and it is clear that there is a desire for family cinema, since the most outstanding premiere is Father there is only one 3but it is not the only notable national option, as we cannot fail to recommend that you also enjoy Between life and death.

Animation is also not lacking in cinemas thanks to Goodbye, Don Glees!but there are many more releases, so here is the list of the week’s movie releases that hit theaters between today, July 14, 2022, and tomorrow:

Goodbye, Don Glees!

Original title: Goodbye, Don Glees!

Year: 2022

Duration: 95 min.

Country: Japan

Director: Atsuko Ishizuka

Screenplay: Atsuko Ishizuka

Photography: Animation

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama, Adolescence, Nature

Roma is a boy who lives in a rural town somewhat far from Tokyo in which he doesn’t quite fit in. Together with Toto, another outcast, he forms the group “Don Glees”. Both hope that their relationship will remain the same even if they separate when Toto leaves for high school in Tokyo. “Hey, do you want to see the world from a bird’s eye view?” High school freshman summer vacation begins with these words from Drop, the newest member of “Don Glees.” As a result of these words, Roma and his friends are forced to search for a missing drone to prove his innocence when they are accused of starting a forest fire. It doesn’t take long for a little summer adventure to turn into a big adventure that will change their lives forever.

In front of you

Original title: Dangsin-eolgul-apeseo

Year: 2021

Duration: 85 min.

Country: South Korea

Director: Hong Sang-soo

Screenplay: Hong Sang-soo

Music: Hong Sang-soo

Photography: Hong Sang-soo

Cast: Lee Hye-young, Cho Yun-hee, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, Lee Eun-mi, Kim Sae-byeok, Ha Seong-guk, Seo Young-hwa, Kang Yi-seo

Genre: Drama

A few days ago, a veteran actress returned to her country, South Korea, and broke into her sister’s house. A filmmaker, some years younger than her, has asked her to join her project and, after a polite refusal, they have agreed to meet for the first time. Downtown Seoul is full of narrow lanes that are home to tiny old fashioned bars, and that’s where they’re found. As they get drunk, it suddenly rains and thunders.

the unseen agent

Original title: The Gray Man

Year: 2022

Duration: 122 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Screenplay: Joe Russo, Joe Shrapnel, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Anna Waterhouse. Novel: Mark Greaney

Music: Henry Jackman

Photography: Stephen F. Windon

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Robert Kazinsky, Deobia Oparei, Dhanush, Jimmy Jean- Louis, Dana Aliya Levinson

Genre: Thriller, Spy

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled death merchant, authorized by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. She will need it.

Between two sunrises

Original title: Between Two Dawns (Iki Safak Arasinda)

Year: 2021

Duration: 91 min.

Country: Turkey

Direction: Selman Nacar

Screenplay: Selman Nacar

Photography: Tudor Panduru

Cast: Mücahit Koçak, Nezaket Erden, Ünal Silver, Bedir Bedir, Burcu Gölgedar, Erdem Senocak, Mustafa Sönmez, Cihat Suvarioglu, Banu Fotocan

Genre: Drama, Work/Employment

After a worker is seriously injured in Kadir’s family business, Kadir is forced to make a moral decision that will impact his dreams, his family and the life of the injured worker’s wife.

Between life and death

Original title: Between life and death

Year: 2022

Duration: 100 min.

Country: Belgium

Director: Giordano Gederlini

Screenplay: Giordano Gederlini

Music: Laurent Garnier

Photography: Christophe Nuyens

Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Marine Vacth, Olivier Gourmet, Tibo Vandenborre, Fabrice Adde, Nessbeal, Alexandre Bouyer, Lila Jonas, Marie Papillon, Noé Englebert, Christophe Seureau, Vadiel Gonzalez Lardued, Wim Willaert

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Psychological Thriller

Leo Castañeda (Antonio de la Torre) is a Spaniard who lives in Brussels, where he works as a subway driver. One night he witnesses the suicide of Hugo, his son, of which he had been more than two without news. After what happened, Leo begins to investigate the causes that led the young man to make that decision and discovers that he was involved in a robbery. The search for answers will lead him on a dangerous investigation and face his own past.

Father there is only one 3

Original title: Father there is only one 3

Year: 2022

Duration: 99 min.

Country Spain

Address: Santiago Segura

Script: Marta González de Vega, Santiago Segura. Idea: Mariano Vera

Music: Roque Banos

Photography: Angel Iguacel

Cast: Santiago Segura, Toni Acosta, Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos González Morollon, Sirena Segura, Luna Lopez, Candela Haro, Wendy Ramos, Diego Arroba »El Cejas’, Carlos Iglesias, Silvia Abril, Leo Harlem , Loles León, Marta González de Vega, Natalia Agüero Avecilla

Genre: Comedy, Sequel, Family, Christmas

Christmas is coming. The children accidentally break a Nativity scene figurine from their father’s collection and must by all means get an equal one, the problem is that it is a unique antique piece. Sara, the eldest daughter breaks up with her boyfriend, Ocho, who will try to recover her favors with the help of her father-in-law, Javier. Precisely Javier’s father-in-law, Marisa’s father, will be welcomed into the family home to spend the holidays after her recent separation, which will not leave Javier’s mother, Milagros, indifferent. Rocío, the folklore of the family, who has been playing the Virgin for several Christmases, is relegated this year to playing the shepherdess, something that her father, Javier, is not willing to assume.

Pig

Original title: Pig

Year: 2021

Duration: 92 min.

Country: United States

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Screenplay: Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Music: Alexis Grapsas, Philip Klein

Photography: Patrick Scola

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland, David Knell, Sean G. Tarjyoto, Tom Walton, Davis King, Kevin Michael Moore, Beth Harper, Dana Millican, October Moore

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Cooking

Rob has put his past behind him. He now lives in the wild forests of Oregon, together with a small truffle-hunting pig. Together they lead a very routine and normal life, they go out to the forest to find truffles and live away from the madding crowd in a small cabin. However, one day Rob is attacked and when he wakes up he realizes that the pig has been taken from him. The protagonist must return to Portland to track down the aggressors.