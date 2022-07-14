Julio César Chávez regrets the moment his son Chávez Jr. is going through.

The emblematic world champion could not celebrate in full because he could not count on the presence of his son.

Last July 12, a Mexican boxing legend celebrated his 60th birthday. Julio Cesar Chavez He held a great party to celebrate with his loved ones and guests, although not everything went as expected by the legendary boxer: he also missed the presence of his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The son of the emblematic fighter, Chavez Jr., he has been admitted to a rehabilitation clinic for almost five months, so he was absent on his father’s birthday. This has not been easy for Chavez: “For me it has been very difficult, because I have always struggled. I fought against my addiction. Unfortunately, my children followed their father’s patterns”he pointed.

In dialogue with ESPN, the César del Boxeo was moved: “It has been complicated, very difficult. For example, right now having my son Julio in a recovery center is very sad for me. Whenever I talk about it, I cry, because I know he is going through very sad, very difficult times.”he explained.

Julio Cesar Chavez made it clear that despite his success in other matters, his son’s situation fills him with anguish: “For me these 60 years I arrive fortunately healthy, I am well physically, financially, but…”, said the boxer, visibly moved after talking about Chávez Jr.

How did you beat your addiction?

On the other hand, Julio César Chávez acknowledged that he will be 13 years old since he beat addictions: “The most important thing is to arrive without alcohol and without drugs, because my recovery has been very important after I got out of that damn hell. The only thing I have received in these 13 years are pure blessings from everywhere”he stated.