Julia Roberts, passion and romanticism with Danny Mooder to celebrate 20 years of discreet marriage

The name of Julia Roberts She is internationally known as one of the most beloved and admired actresses and each of the titles she stars in are synonymous with success. Although she has always opted to keep her private life apart from the recognition that comes with being a star on the big screen, the interpreter has made an exception on the occasion of her wedding anniversary with Danny Moder. This July 4, Independence Day in the United States, the couple celebrated 20 years of marriage and the protagonist of Pretty woman o Erin Brockovich She has dedicated some nice words to her husband. “Twenty. I can’t stop smiling, I can’t stop kissing you”He has written.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Along with the declaration of love that she has written, the protagonist has shared a photo of the two giving each other a passionate kiss. Both with the image and with the dedication, the actress makes it clear that her union with the photographer is still as strong as the first day. In addition, romanticism seems to remain intact after two decades sharing day to day and forming together a beautiful large family completed by the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in November 2004, and Henry Daniel, who completed his happiness in June 2007. People around them who have witnessed the steps they have been taking in their relationship, such as Rita Wilson, Emma Roberts or Sam Taylor-Johnson, have also congratulated the couple on this significant date.

The winner of an Oscar and three Golden Globes gave more details about her marriage in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow framed in the Goop podcast. Julia recognized that meeting Danny “was an earthquake” and defined him as her “favorite human being”. In addition, he fully trusts his criteria and his advice since “his point of view is worth more than that of any other person”. He also spoke of that passion that he has shown on his anniversary, assuring that they like each other very much and enjoy his company. The actress from Georgia explained that when they got married she thought for the first time that her life would not be the same, an “incredible and indescribable” feeling.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

As with other star system couples, Julia and Danny also met on the set. It was the shooting of TheMexicanthe feature film in which she starred alongside Brad Pitt in 2000, which brought their paths together so as not to separate them any more. At that time she was in a relationship with fellow actor Benjamin Bratt and Moder was married to Argentinian make-up artist Vera Steimberg. Those who know them say that her love story was a real crush, while she acted, the director of photography observed from the lens of his camera the attractiveness and charisma of the interpreter who also fell for her charms. Just two years later they got married.

Your discreet link

The couple married in the summer of 2002 at his ranch in Taos, New Mexico. They celebrated an intimate wedding at midnight in which they opted for discretion, thus giving clues as to what the new joint stage they were beginning would be like. They only brought together family and friends to make them part of the union, of which details barely transcended beyond the fact that the guests wore white linen looks and that the bride traveled from Los Angeles on a private jet in which friends such as George Clooney or the filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. Months before, the actress was photographed with a ring on her right hand that gave rise to talk of commitment, but she never commented on it until after her wedding, confirmed by her publicist.