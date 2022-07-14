Joseph Quinn was inspired by this iconic Johnny Depp character to play Eddie Munson

Without a doubt, Joseph Quinn is living its best moment after passing through stranger things where did he put himself in the skin of Eddie Munson. Said character, in just one season, became the public’s favorite but also broke their hearts after his death in the season finale.

In the fourth season, we find the inhabitants of Hawkins still recovering from recent events but who must once again face a villain who grows up in the Upside Down. With part of the group in California, where Eleven is trying to get his powers back, and another part in Russia, where Hopper is locked up, they must join forces to put an end to the situation.

Eddie played a very important role in the season.

And among the characters we already know and love, there were also new characters like Argyle, Chrissy, Jason, Vickie and Eddie, being the latter the one that stood out the most in the season. Leader of the Hellfire Club, heavy metal lover and town outcast, Eddie joins the group made up of Steve, Dustin and company to defeat Vecna. But after an epic musical scene, the young man meets his end in the most heroic way possible.

And although the route of the 29 year old actor for the series would have ended (despite the fan theories), the affection of the fans is still intact. These weeks the interpreter has been present at conventions and has had meetings with fans who have not stopped praising him. In addition, he was encouraged to give interviews, where he revealed some details about how he prepared to get into Eddie’s skin.

Needless to say, having listened Metallica and have touched Master of Puppets without stopping was not enough to interpret the metalhead most loved by the public. Recently, Joseph Quinn revealed that Johnny Depp has been a great inspiration to him, especially his work on the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Related news

“I love the Captain Jack Sparrow” commented the Briton. “I think it’s a brilliant performance by Johnny Depp and stole little bits and pieces that I think I put in Eddiehe added. And without a doubt, those winks could be noticed, especially by the most attentive fans.

Johnny Depp was fired from the role after the complaints against him.

And the truth is that so much Jack Sparrow What Eddie Munson they share certain similar traits. The first is that both characters have become very popular with the public, but that’s not all. Both have a very strong and eccentric personality that within the fictions they star in, they are misunderstood or not very tolerable. They both have long hair and on several occasions, they work to give a comedic break, especially Sparrow. Furthermore, both Eddie What Jackare the heroes of their stories, who do not hesitate to sacrifice themselves for those they love.

The nods to Jack Sparrow that Joseph Quinn put on Eddie Munson.

In any case, and despite these small details that the character created by Deppaccording to Joseph Quinn, it was definitely the music that played the main role in getting into character. Heavy metal and bands like Black Sabbath, Masters of Reality Y Van Halen were some of the bands I listened to on loop.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.