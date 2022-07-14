Johnny Depp will return to court to face a new trial for alleged assault

Just days after concluding the trial for defamation with his ex-partner Amber Heardthe actor Johnny Depp will return to court to face a new lawsuit after being accused of beating an employee during the filming of the film ‘city ​​of lies‘.

According to new york postthe event occurred during April 2017 when the Hollywood star was shooting the tape based on the murder of artists Tupac Shakur and Notorius BIG At that time, Depp worked with Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brookswho was responsible for the locations of the production.

Brooks would have made a comment that was not to the liking of the artist, who ended up responding with blows. The alleged victim would have told Depp, and the director of the film, that a scene, in which two friends of the actor participated, could not be extended due to the schedules and access permits to the locations.

THE EMPLOYEE’S ACCUSATION AGAINST JOHNNY DEPP

Faced with the employee’s refusal to extend the schedule again, Johnny Depp got upset and hit him twice in the ribs. Brooks indicated that while they were fighting, the actor would have yelled at him: “I’ll give you 100 thousand dollars to hit me right now!”.

The victim also stated in his complaint that when he wanted to ask the police for help, Depp attacked him again, preventing him from doing so. According to the aforementioned media, the new trial that Johnny Depp will face is scheduled to begin on July 25 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, where the arguments will be given.

The defense of the actor will be in charge again of Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, the lawyers who worked with him in the trial against Amber Heard.

DEPP IS NOT THINKING ABOUT ASKING HEARD FOR THE $10 MILLION

Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vásquez and Benjamin Chew, revealed that the actor is not thinking of collecting the 10 million dollars that he asked in the trial against Amber Heard for damages since he only cared about recovering his reputation.

“They said that it was not among their objectives to impoverish Amber HeardIs it possible that we will see a scenario where she abandons the idea of ​​appealing if Depp drops monetary damages?”, the lawyers have been required. To which they have responded that, although they cannot reveal Depp’s strategy, ” the case was never about money for us. It was about restoring his reputation, and he has done it.

Likewise, Camille Vásquez explained that Johnny Depp’s victory was the evidence that was shown in the trial, and with them being able to tell the truth in front of everyone. “It has been six years of preparation, and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened in that relationship,” said the lawyer.

Despite this, Amber Heard will seek to appeal the jury’s decision since “she does not have the monetary resources” to pay her ex-husband.

