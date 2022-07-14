Johnny Depp reaches settlement in assault lawsuit

After his time in court following the defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will not appear before another court later this month, as his legal team Settled Assault Lawsuit Alleging He Hit a Personreports Variety.

A member of the team “City of Lies”Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager, sued the actor who alleged that the actor hit him on set in 2017. Brooks filed the lawsuit against Depp in 2018, in which he alleges that the interpreter became angry after Brooks informed him that they had to stop filming that night.

According to the lawsuit, the production had a permit to film at the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, but the permit expired at 10:00 p.m., but Depp wanted to go later to get a longer version of a scene. Brooks was able to get two extensions, but at 11 p.m., he was told he would have to finish.

Brooks first reported to the director, Brad Furman, who responded: “Why don’t you tell that to Johnny Depp?”. Brooks tried to get a police officer to help him break the news, at which point Depp started yelling: “Who the hell are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!” according to demand.

Depp allegedly hit Brooks twice in the lower rib cage, according to demand. Brooks claimed Depp had alcohol on his breath and yelled “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!”

The case was set for a final status conference before trial. On Monday, the settlement notice was sent to the judge. The lawsuit is expected to be dismissed once the settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed, is completed, according to Variety.

In this case, Depp was represented by Camille Vasquezthe lawyer who became popular with the actor’s fans after questioning Heard in the defamation trial.