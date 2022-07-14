Johnny Depp issues a warning to his fans after his Instagram and TikTok fandom grows

Johnny Depp warns his followers about his presence on social networks.

The actor, who recently won a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, shared a statement on his Instagram stories on Sunday, June 19.

Depp spoke about the rise of fake profiles posing as him, taking advantage of the public interest in the actor after the trial.

the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he amassed 10 million followers within 24 hours of posting his first video on TikTok. Before that, she reached over three million followers without sharing a single video. As of this writing, she has 15.1 million followers on TikTok and 25.9 million followers on Instagram.

“I have been informed that there are fake accounts posing as me or people who work with me,” he wrote.

“I do not have private or secondary accounts on any platform. These are the only pages managed by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: Instagram @JohnnyDepp TikTok @JohnnyDepp Facebook @JohnnyDepp Discord @JohnnyDepp0854.”

He urged his followers to “remain cautious as it appears these fake accounts can be relentless.” “My team is working to combat the issue,” Depp wrote. “Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love and respect, JD xx.”

Johnny Depp issued a social media warning to his fans on Instagram (instagram)

Earlier this month, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three charges and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Heard’s attorney recently went on morning talk shows to say her client would not be able to pay Depp $8.35 million in damages.