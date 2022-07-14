Johnny Depp avoids going to trial with an employee who accused him of assault

Johnny Depp reached this Monday an agreement that will avoid going to trial against the employee of a shoot who accused the actor of assaulting him when he said that a scene could not be recorded due to lack of permits.

The resolution was registered this Monday in the courts of Los Angeles (USA), where a trial was scheduled to begin. next July 25, although the documents do not offer information on the details of the agreement.

The complaint was filed by Gregg Brooks, a location manager who worked on the film’s shoot. City of Lies 2018), and who states that it was assaulted by Depp on April 13, 2017, when he informed the actor that he only had one last shot left to record a shot at a particular location, as they did not have permission to stay longer.

According to his version, Depp got angry and started shouting phrases like “Who are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.” after which Brooks spoke with a Los Angeles police officer.





The conversation between the agent and the employee further frustrated Depp, who allegedly punched Brooks in the ribs and had to be evacuated by his own bodyguards so that the violence did not escalate.

Apparently the location manager was sacked a week later after he refused to sign a document saying he was not going to sue Depp for the incident.

According to the agreement, if Depp complies with the agreement trial will be annulled. If not, they could schedule a preview for early 2023.

City of Lies it’s a thriller what is it about the murder of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, two crimes that were always surrounded by controversy and about which several investigations point to the involvement of rival gangs and the Los Angeles Police (LAPD).

Amber Heard and the retrial

This same Monday, Depp’s lawyers also asked that request is dismissed of Amber Heard’s team to annul her recent defamation lawsuit, due to an error in selecting one of the members of the popular jury.

According to Heard’s defense, one of the members of that jury, and who therefore participated in the verdict, was born in 1970 when the file of the person originally summoned had the same name but was born in 1945. Apparently, the individual who went to court he was the son of the named person first.





The sentence of that media process, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by the newspaper Washington Post Defamed Depp although the actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion.

Thus, the jury found the two Hollywood stars liable for defamation, although Heard was forced to pay a compensation of 10.3 million dollars in damages to Depp and the actor he only imposed a payment of 2 million.