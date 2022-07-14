Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez met again for their birthday: VIDEO

They caught them together! After the trial of the year was over, between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, lhe defense of the actor drew attention for his insight and his incredible looks as well as having achieved the ruling in favor of the actor, this started the rumors that between the defendant and the lawyer, they had a relationship, however, in this meeting this was more than Sure.

The lawyer was involved in an alleged affair with the leading actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Johnny Depp reunites with Camille Vasquez

With the trial and ruling in favor of Johnny Depp, his lawyer became one of the public figures of the momentoy all eyes are focused on her.

For this reason, various videos that circulate on social networks captured the moment in whiche Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez meet again outside of court.

don’t think wrong that Camille Vasquez was with her boyfriend when this happened and it is that on July 6, the lawyer celebrated her birthday and she did it nothing more and nothing less than in the Johnny Depp concert.

According to a statement he gave Camille Vasquez for the Univision medium that Depp would have invited him to see him in Europe on the occasion of the celebration of his birthday to which Vasquez accepted and accompanied by her team and her boyfriend, she attended this concert.

Here we leave you the video of the reunion of Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez.

Camille Vasquez’s look

On the other hand, Camille drew attention after It is the first time that the camera captures her without her common suit suit or blazer and looked very relaxed with jeans, sneakers and a shirt in shades of brown.

We can certainly see that the lawyer Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp They now share a beautiful friendship.