Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez meet again: VIDEO

Digital Millennium

Mexico City. / 07.14.2022 16:54:00





Johnny Depp was involved with Amber Heard what it has probably become in the most mediatic and observed trial Internationally, however, who stole the limelight, particularly after the ruling in favor of the actor, was the lawyer Camille Vasquez. It was recently recorded with Depp, which sparked suspicions about a romance.

In addition to incredible looks, impeccable defense and insight, Depp’s defense achieved the victory of his clientwhat catapulted her professionally and socially, however, with fame come scandals, and that is that After the triumph, it began to be speculated that Camille and Johnny had a love relationship.

As a result of the attention obtained by the public eye, various social network users captured and shared the moment when Camille and Johnny meet again after litigation.

Although it was speculated and many wanted the rumor about the new couple to be true, the reality is that in the video, taken on July 6 of this year, we can see Camille attending as part of the celebrations for her birthday to the concert that Depp.

What is relevant is that the lawyer attended the event in the company of her real boyfriendwith whom she was seen affectionate on more than one occasion, showing her love holding hands.

This video finally lets set the record straightand it is that not only Camille has a boyfriend, but Depp and her have started a friendly relationship after so many months of coexistence, which shows us once again that the friendship between man and woman without any interest in between can exist.

FM

​