Johnny Depp Allocates His NFT Earnings To Hospitals Defrauded By Amber Heard

JJohnny Depp and Amber Heard they continue to make headlines for their lengthy legal battle. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor was finally the victor before the court and his ex-wife was found guilty of three charges, sentenced to pay a whopping 10 million dollars. Now, they are back in the news, since Depp made a number of donations that Heard reneged on a few years ago.

The Aquaman actress received 7 million dollars in the divorce settlement and promised to donate the money to several hospitals, such as the ACLU and The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Something that finally did not do.

Johnny Depp takes the place of Amber Heard

This is where the actor comes in. One report indicates that Depp donated $800,000 in total to various hospitals in the United States with the money earned from his NFT art. This charitable donation is just the latest example of Johnny Depp trying to move on with his life after the conclusion of the trial, once again putting the actress in a bad light for his lack of commitment.

Now, doubts about whether Amber Heard will be able to make the donations to which she promised increase. Her lawyer explained that the actress cannot produce such a sum of money, and she does not have it either.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stopped filming new roles as they focused on the libel case. Depp’s career appeared to be in jeopardy, after being fired from ‘Fantastic Beasts’, losing his libel case against the publication in The Sun.