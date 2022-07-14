John Wick spin-off was written by Emerald Fennell

Oscar-Winning Writer Emerald Fennell To Write John Wick Spinoff

When it was announced that the franchise John Wick the mercenary played by Keanu Reeves to focus on the mysterious ballet school run by the strict and mysterious character of Angelica Huston, was a big surprise, and when it was announced that Anne of Arms would star in the film, the hype increased much more.

Nevertheless, Of weapons realized a problem when he joined the project: at that time, the only ones involved were men, so he thought he needed a writer to help lay out a vision that would differ from John Wick. And so he decided to invite Emerald Fennel, who made history at the awards Oscar with the movie Promising Young Woman.

The Search for Ana de Armas

Anne of Arms revealed in an interview with the magazine she who was heavily involved in creating the first script for ballerina, and there he realized that the project would not work if they did not hire a female artist:

“It was really important to me to hire a female writer, because when I got involved in the project, it was just the director, Len Wiseman, and one other guy. And I said to myself, ‘That’s not going to work.’ So I interviewed five or six writers and we hired Emerald Fennell, which I was very proud of.” Anne of Arms

Weapons commented that ballerina centers on a young assassin seeking revenge against those who killed her family. The premise sounds very familiar to what she achieved Fennell with Promising Young Woman, which was praised for the way it represented from a gender perspective how women traumatized by sexual abuse live. It is not known if the spin-off of John Wick will share a similar vision, but we can hope that both Of weapons as the writer seek to explore such a twist.

Furthermore, it is also expected that Angela Hutson repeat his role in this film, although it has not yet been confirmed. If it turns out to be true, then we could be looking at the start of a new protagonist as the franchise expands and moves away from the adventures of Keanu’s character.

Starting a Franchise

The trilogy of John Wick has been a resounding success and they enjoy an aggregate collection of $587 million dollars at the box office around the world. Therefore, the Chapter 4 sounds like a much more ambitious story, with great additions like the singer Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgard, Y Donnie Yen.

Similarly, prepare The Continental, a series set in the exclusive hotel for assassins that will have an impressive budget of $20 million per episode.

The story will take place approx. 40 years before the opening events of the film and will introduce Winston to power with the hotel of the same name. “We did a lot of pitches, and then the creative team from this obscure little show called Wayne that was on YouTube came to us with their input,” said the head of Lionsgate TV, Kevin Beggs, about the series.

