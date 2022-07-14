Jamie Lee Curtis considered Ana de Armas “inexperienced” to do “Knives Out”

Los Angeles (USA), July 13. Jamie Lee Curtis came to consider Ana de Armas “inexperienced” and “unsophisticated” before sharing a cast with her in the thriller “Knives Out” (2019), Elle magazine revealed on Wednesday.

“I did not know her, I assumed that she had just arrived and that she came from Cuba. I assumed that she was a young, inexperienced and unsophisticated girl,” the Californian actress acknowledged for the aforementioned magazine.

According to this information, Curtis felt embarrassed for having thought so after seeing her act and being impressed by De Armas’ acting skills.

“Oh, what are your dreams?” The winner of two Golden Globes asked him.

In fact, he tried to present her to director Steven Spielberg to play the role of Maria in the latest adaptation of the musical “West Side Story” (2021), which ended up starring Rachel Zegler.

Likewise, he intended to do the same with his godchildren, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, but, due to his time in Hollywood, the Hispanic-Cuban interpreter already knew Jake.

After their first contact working together, Curtis praised de Armas’ personality and character off-camera.

“She is close and curious. Talking to her is a kind of give and take because she asks you a lot of questions,” she explained, giving the example that the young actress did not miss the opportunity to ask her about the experience of her father, Tony Curtis, who acted with Marilyn Monroe.

De Armas will play Monroe in the drama “Blonde”, which opens on September 23.

“She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn,” Curtis added.

Before the release of “Blonde” takes place, Ana de Armas will return to the big screen with the action movie “The Gray Man” that the Netflix platform plans to release on July 22. EFE

