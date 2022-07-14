Jamie Lee Curtis, “ashamed” of how confused she was with Ana de Armas when she met her

Anne of Arms is causing a whole revolution in hollywood. The Serie ‘The intership’ launched the 34-year-old actress to fame, after the series the interpreter has not stopped working and has become a personality in Hollywood where she has shared cast in various movies with great figures of the cinematographic world What Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017), Bradley Cooper in ‘Gun Game’ (2016) or Ben Affleck in ‘Deep Water’ (2022).

But without a doubt, one of his best performances was the one he did in ‘Daggers in the back’ (2019) with the character of Marta Cabrera. In fact, she was nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Actress For his role. In this film she also coincided with Jaime Lee Curtis63, one of the best valued actresses in the Hollywood sphere.





Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis | Getty



However, the veteran artist of ‘Halloween’ admits that the first time she saw Ana de Armas, she was prejudged considering that the young woman had no experience. During a special by Ana de Armas for the ‘Elle’ magazineLee Curtis confessed to feeling really embarrassed about it. “I say this with real shame”. “Since he said he was coming from Cuba, I assumed he had just arrived.. I took it for granted that she was a young lady no experience or sophistication“.

What both did not know is that this setback would mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship that currently endures. Proof of this is that Jamie herself supported her friend Ana de Ella by publishing the cover in said magazine where she appeared accompanying her with a sincere caption, “My precious friend” and fragments that collected her statements.

However soon I would discover the potential and talent of the Cuban interpreter, offering her help to promote it even more by meeting important film personalities such as steven spielberg or their godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaaloverlooking the consideration that perhaps he already knew them, as is the case with Jake.

With all this, the father of Jamie Lee, Tony CurtisI work with Marilyn Monroe in ‘With skirts and crazy’ (1959). Coincidentally, in September of this year, De Armas will premiere ‘Blonde’ on Netflix, the biopic directed by Andrew Dominiccharacterizing the emblematic icon of the 50s.

This brought the actresses even closer: “She showed me images of her characterized as Marilyn”Curtis says. “I have many photos of my father with Marilyn.” “It was very impressive [verla caracterizada] because it really was her.

Surely you are interested in:

First trailer for Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ where she plays the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe