insane offered by Saudi Arabia, a $ 300 million operation

The 37-year-old champion is bound to Manchester United until 30 June 2023 but has already expressed his desire to change the air

Three hundred million euros. This is the figure that fromSaudi Arabia would be put on the plate for Cristiano Ronaldo. According to reports “TVI“, L’monstre offer to convince CR7 to accept the destination is to 300 million total and in particular 250 hiring in two years (125 per season), 30 for Manchester United And 20 to agent Mendes. The Portuguese forward is keen to leave Old Trafford after frustration with failing to qualify for the Champions League and is looking for a new challenge, could Arabia be an option?

In the last weeks Bayern Munich, Chelsea And Naples have been associated with the name of Ronaldo, but concretely there are no offers. According to CNN Portugal, a Saudi club has come forward with a proposal that would lead the 37-year-old to earn € 125m per season. United would go to 30 million, which exceeds the amount paid to snatch CR7 from Juventus last summer. Ronaldo – who, according to Record, would have declined the offer because he wants to play the Champions League – could receive a total salary of 250 million, distributed over a two-year contract, while another 20 million have been offered as compensation for agents.

The Portuguese forward has been granted special permission to delay his return to Manchester in the pre-season due to family reasons and has yet to notify club officials when he will be back. Despite the attempt to Erik Ten HagManchester United manager, to sweep away the rumors about the future of CR7 by declaring him “Not for sale!”, the Arab offer could change everything.

TEN HAG: “NOTHING HAS CHANGED”

From Bangkok, where the team is on a pre-season tour, the Red Devils coach reiterated his position on the future of CR7, confirming that the Portuguese’s future is at Old Trafford. “We made a statement and nothing has changed,” explained Ten Hag.