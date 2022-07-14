Influencer left a Pumas player without an Iago Aspas jersey

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.14.2022 09:38:52





This Wednesday night was lived in University City the friendly duel between Pumas and Celta de Vigoof which a varsity team youth squad could not have a special memory because an influencer won the Iago Aspas jersey.

A video circulated through social networks of the moment in which José Navarro waited for the Spanish player completed a field-level interview to ask for his shirt; However the YouTuber Israel He went ahead with the request.

“They already beat me, dude”, the auriazul element is heard saying after realizing that the content creator would be the one who would keep the shirt of Iago Aspas.

They criticize Israel

As expected, the influencerwho usually shares videos with different personalities from the world of football, shared on instagram the video of the moment in which the player of the Celta de Vigo gave him his shirtin addition to a photograph posing with it from the CU field.



These publications were used by some users of the popular social network to reproach him for not letting a player keep the jersey from Spanish.

“Hey dude, that It was for the Pumas player, not for you.“, “The youth squad @pepe_navarro203 deserved it, you are not a player, you are carnal“, “You took the shirt off one of Pumas“, “You don’t even like Pumas, wey, leave the shirt to those who played“, were some of the critics that Isra received.