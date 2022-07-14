Indiba facial, the fashionable painless radiofrequency that treats flaccidity… and much more

Radiofrequency Iface ndiba is the definitive treatment for reduce wrinkles and improve the appearance of the skin”. In this way he summarizes the Aesthetic Medicine Clinic Incorporate one of the methods most used by ‘celebrities’ in recent years to eliminate expression lines, bags, dark circles and reduce wrinkles. But, above all, to improve sagging and skin sagging. also can be applied on the body (in the trunk and extremities) and is a non-invasive and painless method that allows you to see results from the first session.

Helen Lindes, Eugenia Silva, Maria Pombo, carmen lomana, Paz Vega either Kate Winslet are some of the famous ones who have tried this technology, which was developed in Spain in 1983 by the engineer Joseph Calbet.

Since then, Indiba SA has worked with the company sister Y Smile Beauty Solutions until achieving the facial Indiba method.

What exactly is Indiba facial?

It is a technology that is based on the concrete radio frequency, whose heating effect affects the interior of the skin cells. Its effect causes an increase in the tissue oxygenation and blood flow, thus improving the production and synthesis of collagen and elastin.

While other radiofrequency treatments destroy tissue by seeking scar collagenIndiba facial respects the integrity of the tissues and allows to achieve a balance between the cells and the natural production of collagen.

What kind of technology does Indiba Facial use?

“It has the most effective radiofrequency of all, using a technology that stimulates intracellular and extracellular ion exchange through the 448kHz frequency,” they explain from the aforementioned clinic. In this way, and safe way, the temperature of the skin of the area treated in the intervention is increased. “Producing a balanced ionic exchange in the skin tissues, which is why it is so widely used in both aesthetic and cosmetic medical processes. rehabilitation“, they add.

What type of skin can benefit from the Indiba facial treatment?

Indiba facial is an effective treatment for any skin typeeven the most sensitive. However, it is contraindicated in pregnant women, infants, people undergoing psychological treatment, people suffering from thrombophlebitis, wearing a pacemaker or having electronic implants.

On the other hand, it is convenient that the area subjected to radiofrequency do not receive sunlight for at least 24 hours. Then, as is recommended, it is important to protect yourself with sun cream.

Benefits of the Indiba facial treatment

With global facial rejuvenation by flag and an important attack on flaccidity, it also eliminates expression lines, bags, dark circles and attenuates wrinkles. But, in addition, facial Indiba also gives us a number of benefits to keep our skin healthy. Among them we find the following:

Perfect the hydration and the luminosity of the skin, because being a regenerative method it improves the quality of the dermis, since it renews the dynamic cells and stimulates the creation of collagen and elastin. As a consequence, we will also have a more hydrated complexion, since the Indiba facial provides nutrients .

and the luminosity of the skin, because being a regenerative method it improves the quality of the dermis, since it renews the dynamic cells and stimulates the creation of collagen and elastin. As a consequence, we will also have a more hydrated complexion, since the Indiba facial . Blurs and removes acne marks and scars . On the other hand, this radiofrequency makes us release endorphins , causing us a relaxing effect, and that is why there are those who use it to calm pain. In this sense, it is also important to point out that it improves the blood circulation of the skin .

. On the other hand, this radiofrequency makes us , causing us a relaxing effect, and that is why there are those who use it to calm pain. In this sense, it is also important to point out that it improves the . One of the lesser known benefits of facial Indiba is that it contributes to the reduction of stretch marks, cellulitis and the flaccidity in any area of ​​the body.

It is a treatment that, being non-invasive, no recovery required and you will be able to continue your life in a normal way after having undergone its radiofrequency. Likewise, the results They are visible from the first session and are very natural, something that we usually look for in any procedure with these characteristics.

How many Indiba facial sessions are necessary?

The center Creu Groga holds that the number of sessions depends on the zone in which we have received the treatment and the needs of each patient. In turn, they state that the midrange is five to six sessions or eight to nine sessions. In this sense, from the clinic Indiba revitalizing lives point out that we can repeat “throughout life because no side effects“.

Some experts indicate that we may need this type of radiofrequency from the age of 25, moment in which our cells begin to age and this is reflected in the skin. In this way, we need make new collagen and for this reason there are those who use facial Indiba from a very young age.