In Chivas they did not realize?

The attacker is a few hours away from being presented as a new rojiblanco player, despite the fact that the hiring has been complicated by Eduardo López’s refusal to go to Pachuca.

Santiago Ormeño is the man of the moment in Chivas de Guadalajara, because he is very close to be announced as the solution to the lack of goal that they have accused in the first two days of the Opening Tournament 2022 and although there is a division of opinions between the fans that support him and those who do not agree with his hiringthe striker has a dark past that many do not remember and many others surely did not know.

Ormeño will go from Club León to Flock Sacred in a loan with option to buy after the Closing Tournament 2023 is over.The intention of the people of Guadalajara is for Eduardo Chofis López to go to Pachuca, but the talented soccer player has so far refused and that is what has stopped the presentation of the striker who rose to fame wearing the Puebla shirt.

The dark past of Santiago Ormeño

The striker was born in Mexico City, his father is Mexican from San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato and his Peruvian mother. The 28-year-old soccer player is the grandson of former Atletico coach Walter Ormeño, but in his career as a footballer he passed through America, in which shared with players like Edson Álvarez and also played in Pumas de la UNAMa club in which he was with Jesús Gallardo and Andrés Iniestra, to name a few.

The first records of Santiago Ormeño in Liga MX date back to 2011 with the U-17 team de las Águilas, was also with the Sub-20 and in the Second Division. In the Clausura 2015 he participated in nine games with the azulcremas, for a total of five years in Americawith eight goals, so from his youth he began to stand out thanks to his forcefulness.

He went to Pumas UNAM for the 2015 Apertura, which placed him in the Second Division and remained with the university students until Clausura 2017, the year in which he said goodbye with 17 entries. He went to Pioneros de Cancún in the Second Premier Division (Third Division) and Lobos BUAP, before signing with Puebla, a team with which he gradually began to consolidate, especially after the pandemic, when he earned the title and caught the attention of León in 2021 who paid 2.5 million dollars for his letter.

