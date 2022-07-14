“I didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress”

We return to talk about the controversies raised against Kim Kardashian which she was accused of ruining the dress of Marilyn Monroe after wearing it al Met Gala in New York last May. The influencer, who in recent months had preferred to entrench himself in a religious silence, told him about what happened, categorically rejecting the accusations of damage to the precious heirloom. The alleged damages have recently also been denied by the owners of the dress.

Kim Kardashian’s words

During an apparition to the talk show by the Nbc network ‘Today‘, the Kardashian pointed out several times of not having damaged the dress. Then she then explained all the steps taken in putting on the dress. “I showed up in a bathrobe and slippers on the red carpet“Kim said, later adding that”put on the dress at the start of the red carpet, walked up the stairs and maybe held it for three, four minutes, then changed at the top of the stairs“.

Marilyn’s dress handled with gloves

The influencer also explained that it was “worn by people wearing gloves“. The idea of ​​wearing the iconic outfit came for a double reason: on the one hand it was an ideal thing for the gala theme, but it was also an opportunity to show the public the experience of the dress under a new light. Then he specified: “I respect and understand how much this dress means for American history and with Americanness as the theme of the Met Gala. I thought; ‘What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States?‘”.