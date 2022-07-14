How Necessary is a Tire Air Valve Cap?

All the elements that make up the car have their importance and although they seem too small or insignificant, they all fulfill a function and must be taken care of.

The air valves have their plug and although they seem insignificant, they help the health of the tires. Not many of us give importance to these caps, however, they have a purpose and for a reason car manufacturers sell all their vehicles with caps.

Do your tires lose air without a pressure cap?

Sometimes during tire repair and maintenance or due to external factors, you can lose or damage this little valve cover. But don’t worry too much. Because the truth is: Your tire won’t lose air because it doesn’t have a cap. Although heThe valve cover plays an important role, does not affect the air circulation in the tire. The main job of this cap is to protect the valve stem from dirt and moisture.

What tasks does the valve cover do?

It is designed with a small rubber seal inside to prevent debris or other debris from entering things in the tire valve. In addition to these functions, the main function of this cap is also to help cover the valve to protect the valve stem and if this part is broken, it will leak the air in the car tire.

What usually happens is that people easily forget to put this cap back on after removing it from the tires. So what ended up happening is that after some time the dirt starts to build up and can cause bad effects on your tires.

Can I drive my car without the tire valve cap?

Yes ok you can drive without a tire pressure capwe recommend that you replace it when you have the opportunity to prevent dust and debris that can enter your tires from affecting their quality.

Fortunately, air valve covers are easy to replace and can be found at auto parts stores. You will have a few options when choosing your valve cover: plastic or metal.

