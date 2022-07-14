How Many Bathrooms Does Sofia Vergara’s $26 Million Mansion Have?

Sofia Vergara She became one of the greatest Latin artists in the world of Hollywood. In her career, she has received important recognitions such as SAG Awards, the People’s Choice Award and a star on the Walk of Fame. Thanks to her role as Gloria Pritchett in modern-family he positioned himself at the top of the industry and reaped a fortune.

She is also one of the highest paid actresses on American television, achieving the number one position in 2020, not to mention that in 2014 she was ranked number 32 of the most powerful women in the world according to Forbes.

View from above of Sofia Vergara’s house.

For all this and many more reasons that have to do with his great charisma and talent, SOffia Vergara you can give real luxuries and live a dream life. That is why she decided two years ago to buy an exclusive mansion in Los Angeles with her husband.

With the American actor joe manganiello In 2020, they obtained a mansion valued at 26 million dollars located in an exclusive private neighborhood in the Beverly Park area in the aforementioned California city.

The property has seven rooms, a movie theater, an elevator, a gym, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a basketball court, a theater, a games room and no more and no less than ten bathrooms. In addition, there is a guest house to receive visitors and have all the desired privacy.

The House of Sofia Vergara It is located on a land of 72 thousand square meters and has a size of 1600 square meters. Architectural details include high ceilings, excess marble, hand-painted murals, and Italian stone floors.

One of the ten bathrooms on the property.

“The heart of the home is a luxurious chef’s kitchen with onyx countertops, a grand breakfast room and a jewel-like La Cornue stove. A true oasis in one of the most prestigious enclaves in Beverly Hills,” says the property description.

The kitchen is the envy of any chef.

View of the main room.