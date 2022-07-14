how are the super motorcycles that Keanu Reeves manufactures – Business & Politics

Thomas Anderson or Neo. The programmer or the chosen one. The red pill or the blue pill. To believe or not to believe… In the movie that crowned him a Hollywood superstar, Keanu Reeves was associated with many dilemmas, a constant duality of the Matrix that in real life does not arise when choosing a passion. The actor is passionate about the motor world but, above all, he is a fan of motorcycles.

The first way he channeled his love for two wheels was as a collector. But over the years he found an evolution that even allowed him to establish a business: founded his own motorcycle brand, from which it manufactures super exclusive models for a premium clientele. It’s what he does in Arch Motorcyclewhere they produce custom units with prices that can exceed six figures in dollars.

It is based in Los Angeles, so Keanu Reeves It is not a simple investor: the actor is directly involved in many of the production processes of the motorcycles. From the development, the quality control, the direct contact with the client in the preview because they are personalized models and the subsequent experience that completes the circuit of those who buy an Arch, with the after-sales service and even caravans that they make together, well American style.

Integrating as one more ryder is not a burden for the celebrity but one of the pleasures that is allowed. Reeves, at 58, has already appeared in more than 70 films, but it is the Matrix saga that catapulted him. The fourth episode, Resurrections, has just been released, in which it was again directed by Lana Wachowski, who two decades ago gave the actor a great gift.

In The Matrix Reloaded, the second installment of the saga, appears a Ducati 998 driven by Trinity, the character of Carrie-Ann Moss, in a tremendous chase on a highway. The Wachowski sisters (Lana and Lilly, who were born as Larry and Andy but decided to change their gender) gave the motorcycle to Keanu Reeves, who added it to his personal collection that rests in the Californian city of Hawthorne.

In that garage, the actor also has four different versions of the Norton Commando, a West Coast El Diablo chopper, a Suzuki GSX-R 750 and a Kawasaki KLR 600, the enduro with which he became a fan. It was the motorcycle that had been lent to him to move around Munich while filming Babes in Toyland, a movie created in 1986 for television.

It’s the Arch KRGT-1. It is one of the three models produced by the Hollywood superstar. Now he sells them too. Arch Motorcycle has three models in its catalog. All of the custom type, motorcycles with the performance and comfort to make long journeys.

Keanu Reeves has a habit: buying a different motorcycle to get around on the set of each of his movies. This is how he walked, he was seen at the command of a Ducati Diavel, a Kawasaki KZ 900, a Suzuki GS 1100 E, a Moto Guzzi T3 from 1978 or a Norton 750 acquired in Australia during the filming of the first of the four Matrix .

In 2007 I was looking for someone who could rebuild a Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide. And he found his partner. His name is Gard Hollinger. Reeves was so in love with the work that he did that he asked him to undertake the construction of a prototype based on the same Harley. The process was slow but highly satisfactory: in 2014 the first Arch Motorcycle was born, which bears a tribute to the actor from the acronym that bears his initials. It’s called KRGT-1.

The actor introduced it by driving it in 2016 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. And he also starred in television commercials with this motorcycle, some aired during the Super Bowl, the annual American football grand finale.

The bike is equipped with a giant 45-degree V-twin engine of 2,032 cubic centimeters and 122 horsepower. The exhaust and fenders are carbon fiber, and both the suspension and the chassis are mostly made of 6061 aluminum, a material used in competition that reduces weight and improves performance.

Reeves himself participated in the tests carried out together with the German Bosch for ABS brakes. The wheels, also made of carbon fiber, are signed by Blacksone Tek (19 inches at the front and 18 at the rear). The tires it has are the Michelin Commander II. It starts at $85,000, but with customization it can reach $100,000.

The KRGT-1 is Arch Motorcycle’s flagship. The catalog that appears on the brand’s own website includes two other models. The Method 143 is a limited run of 23 units (stock not yet filled) with a larger 2.3-liter engine, priced at around $140,000. And the 1S has just been launched, with a sportier cut and an estimated value of US$120,000.

The 1S is very similar to the one that had been presented as a prototype at the 2017 Milan Motor Show. The engine, also from S&S, is the same as the KRGT-1. The exhaust, made of carbon fiber and titanium, is inspired by those used in MotoGP, a category that Reeves is a fan of and which he usually follows when he races in the United States. In fact, he has been invited to do a few laps in one of the competition monsters in tests carried out at the Laguna Seca circuit in California.

The bikes are as monstrous as they are exclusive. Jay Leno established a good parameter when he interviewed Reeves and Hollinger on his program dedicated to the motor world (Jay Leno’s Garage). “This is not an expensive bike. When we come across a Pagani, we see a $2.4 million car because it’s handmade. This is a Pagani on two wheels”, compared the animator with the sports car of the Argentine Horacio Pagani.

Keanu Reeves and his partner say they don’t make a lot of money on the bikes, despite their high price tag. “We could make them cheaper, of course, but they would not be the same and there are already many companies that are dedicated to building motorcycles in series,” said Hollinger. And the actor endorsed: “We offer customization, no one is going to have your motorcycle. If we could do it for less money, we would. But let it be known that we are not getting rich manufacturing these bikes”.

It is in tune with a phrase he had said after donating 70 percent of his profits in The Matrix (80 of the 114 million dollars) to an NGO dedicated to the fight against cancer. He quotes Reeves as saying: “Money is the last thing on my mind. I could live off what I’ve already done for centuries to come”. That is why he also allocates part of his assets to produce audiovisual content, such as a documentary about the upcoming Formula 1. All this, while his great vice stands out: motorcycles.