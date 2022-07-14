How Analysts Rate Roblox

1 minutes of reading

In the last quarter, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has received the following ratings from analysts:

Bullish somewhat bullish Without changes somewhat bearish Bass guitarist total ratings 9 0 10 0 two Last 30 days two 0 0 0 0 1 month ago two 0 3 0 0 Two months ago 1 0 3 0 1 3 months ago 4 0 4 0 1

Based on the 21 analysts who have assigned 12-month price targets to it over the past 3 months, Roblox has an average price target of $37.43, with a high of $57.00 and a low of $21.00.

Here is a summary of how these 21 analysts have rated Roblox over the last 3 months. The higher the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are about the value, and the higher the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are about the value.

This current average represents a 26.14% decline from the previous average price target of $50.68.

Analysts are specialists in the banking and financial systems who typically report on specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research the company’s financial statements, participate in conference calls and meetings, and speak with prominent insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for the stock. Analysts typically rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also share their predictions on metrics, such as growth, earnings and revenue estimates, to provide guidance on the stock. Investors who rely on analyst ratings need to keep in mind that analysts are human and could be wrong.