his 10-year-old son crashes a Lamborghini

The actor has experienced difficult times in his life with his addictions, but he has overcome everything and always stays in contact with his ex, having a healthy relationship for his children.

Constantly we see Ben either with his three children Seraphina, Samuel, and Violet, or with just one of them, but he always shows that he is there for them and loves them very much.

He is added Jennifer López, his girlfriend, and who has shown that she gets along with the three children and is the best stepmother, and the most worried.

However, recently, they experienced a moment of terror and anguish with Ben’s youngest son, for which the actor has been described as a “bad father”.

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes Lamborghini at dealership

Ben and JLo went with Samuel this Sunday to a car dealership in Los Angeles, to see and test some of the most luxurious cars.

Nevertheless, The actor was somewhat irresponsible and allowed his 10-year-old son to get into one of the cars, Lamborghini, which had the engine running and the little boy inadvertently put it in reverse, crashing into the vehicle behind him.

The moment was captured and photos and videos that have gone viral on networks, showing how the little boy gets worried and scared out of the car to see the crash.

In addition, you can see Ben upset, trying to explain to the dealership workers what had happened, and Jennifer Lopez was next to her, but very relaxed, looking at her cell phone.

Then it is seen that Ben comforted his son, who was distressed by what happened, but in networks, everyone attacks the actor, because it was a reckless act on his part.

“How can a father let his 10-year-old son ride a car, and worse, the car doesn’t even belong to him”, “what an irresponsible father Ben, poor boy would be traumatized”, “ok that would never have happened if he didn’t he irresponsibly lets his son ride a car that is not his”, and “what Ben did was reckless and crazy”, were some of the criticisms of Ben Affleck.