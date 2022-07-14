Hair color summer 2022: Zendaya choose the blonde

Something had already been guessed from his stories about Instagrambut finally Zendaya she showed everyone that she changed course and joined the blonde squad. Not a drastic change, chosen instead by Kim Kardashian in homage to Marylin, but simply a decidedly sweeter color than the dark brown hair which he had accustomed us to seeing for several months now.

This, for Zendaya, is only one of a thousand hair look changes that has accustomed us to see over the years. The actress, who since March has finally brought to light the relationship with actor Tom Holland, both for scenic needs and not, has changed her look many times: from very long torcions to shorter cuts, without forgetting highlight and color changes.

For the summer, however, Zendaya was immortalized for New York street after visiting the set of The Crowded Room, TV series where Holland will be the protagonist, and this time everyone was able to admire the new hair color together with a fresher cut.

Impossible not to call it blond, but it is forbidden to expect an overwhelming discoloration. To better respect i hair and base colorthe actress preferred a warm honey tone: a very natural tone that resembles the same one that can be obtained after days and days of exposure to sunlight.

Was this enough? Absolutely no. If you change the color, you also change the cut, the rule is one and only one. The Californian, in this case, chose to keep the volume and the medium-long cut, but added a mix of almost imperceptible scaling that make everything vintage and glam.

And to make it look even more natural, the extra smooth crease and space a are banned light waves on the tips. The classic last-minute drying effect but which, in the case of Zendaya, we are sure are the work of a attentive hairstylist. Super promoted.

