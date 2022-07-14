Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn clears up rumors about Thor’s presence

James Gunn clarified the rumors appeared online related to the possible presence of Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The director responded to an online video in which two fans talked about the period in which he was forced to leave the final chapter of the trilogy.

In fact, the video published on Twitter expressed his displeasure for what happened after the criticisms and comments on the old offensive tweets by James Gunn that emerged online that had led Disney to fire the director, before changing his mind and summarizing him to conclude the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The two fans then expressed their displeasure, recalling some rumors that at the time had appeared online and in which it was stated that the next chapter in the story of Star Lord and his team should have taken up the narrative from where Avengers: Endgame left off. , thus involving Thor in the adventures.

But Gunn pointed out: “I appreciate the affection, but Thor was never intended to appear in Volume 3“.

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the cast will feature returns from Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. The new arrivals in the MCU, confirmed to this world, are Will Poulter, who will be Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

In the meantime, Marvel fans were able to see the protagonists in Thor: Love and Thunder, the film directed by Taika Waititi in theaters around the world in recent weeks.