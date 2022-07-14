Gosling, Evans and De Armas raise an ambitious spy thriller, but far from the best of the genre

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE EL AGENTE INVISIBLE]

Netflix carries a certain inferiority complex. The Oscars don’t matter Rome, the signature of Martin Scorsese or the credits of Don’t look up: the streaming giant seems obsessed with proving that it deserves to be there, among the majors of cinema and its great productions. And how do you win that site, according to your strategy? With more stars, more authors and more money.

This year, there are two titles with which it intends to silence mouths: the unseen agent, his most expensive blockbuster with a budget of 200 million dollars, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sequel to daggers in the back, which will be presented at the Toronto Film Festival.

This Friday, July 15, theaters will receive the Russo thriller, an ambitious bet with saga pretensions and the stars Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans playing the game of cat and mouse. Gosling brings to life the CIA agent, Court Gentry, alias Sierra Six, a killing machine who becomes the target of the Agency and Lloyd Hansen (Evans). On July 22, the film will land on the VOD service.

The proper names are once again bombastic, the budget excessive, and everything that ‘an important movie is supposed to have’ is on the table. But what about the result? We analyze this apparent winning bet.

Good cop, bad cop

‘The invisible agent’ cinemania

The dynamic between the characters of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is nothing new. The first is the hero, Sierra Six, an ex-convict and CIA thug who operates in the shadows, a paradigm of the protagonist with a traumatic past and a gloomy gaze, who nevertheless has principles. Something like Leonardo DiCaprio in infiltrators.

The second is the villain, Lloyd Hansen, a former Langley agent and hit man who operates for the Agency off the record. He has no scruples nor does he pretend to have them. And he wears a mustache, like that Henry Cavill punched in Impossible Mission: Fallout, although this antagonist is more of a parody of Cavill’s, very bad and taciturn.

The Russos, who know Evans, aka the Hollywood goody-goody, well, give him a buffoonish, histrionic, garrulous, rowdy villain, often more ridiculous than fearsome; the eccentric ‘bad guy’ who complains that his injuries hurt after falling into a fountain. Like in daggers in the back, the Bostonian fits more into the role of an atypical enemy. Thus, we have the perfect counterpoint of Sierra Seis, the stoic hero who respects the canons of the genre, who never complains, who does not suffer, who does not express himself.

The two protagonists exemplify the mistake and the great success of The unseen agent: the plot and its staging are often a pastiche of other productions of the genre (from the aforementioned Impossible Mission: Fallout even others like jason bourne), but the story convinces when it knows how to laugh at spy movies, embrace the parody of its impossible action scenes or its undaunted characters.

That’s where the Gosling-Evans duo works, when they recognize each other in the clichés and overturn them without hesitation, playing more comedy than pure, serious action.

Ana, you are welcome, always

‘The invisible agent’ cinemania

Anne of Arms He has already shown in Hollywood that he can do whatever he wants. big surprise from daggers in the back (although no one knew where the hell his character was from) and sci-fi muse in Blade Runner 2049, the Cuban-Spanish actress also made it clear how good an action heroine she is in the very few minutes that she appeared on No time to die.

In the unseen agent, She reconfirms herself as a spy who improves testosterone moments (I wish I had witnessed her destroy the ego of her companions with one shot in the final battle), elevating the plot and leaving us wanting more, like that Dove we met with James Bond.

Although something else is missing from that chemistry that he shared with Gosling in blade runner 2049 (the film doesn’t quite decide if she wants there to be some attraction between them or just the companionship of ‘Buddy Movie’), the actress manages to captivate in the skin of Danny Miranda, the absolute star behind the wheel of this film. It’s the superpower of the actress, she improves everything around her and, luckily, this time she has footage to prove it.

The opposite happens with René-Jean Page, known worldwide as ‘the Duke of The Bridgertons’, whose presence is only explained by the Netflix factor. His villain, the corrupt boss of the CIA, is neither imposing nor the least bit believable, and worst of all, he drags with him Jessica Henwick, that only has a few minutes of brilliance at the end and, as forced as they are, they seem faked.

laugh at the spy

‘The invisible agent’ cinemania

As we said at the beginning, there will be someone who interprets the unseen agent like a kind of disaster drawer of all that is expected from spy movies: betrayals within the same organization, men hired for the atrocities that your government does not want you to know about, persecutions destroying urban furniture in large cities, the sewers of too many states and his traumatized thugs…

However, as it happens with its protagonists, the unseen agent it shines brighter the more shameless it becomes and the less seriously it takes itself. The film reaches its zenith with that Chris Evans laughing at the most illogical things that the genre embraces, like that handcuffed man who dozens of agents fail to reach with their shots (“Can someone hit the handcuffed man on a bench?”) or those dead henchmen he shoots again for “assholes”.

Gosling, although more constrained in the corset of the withdrawn hero, is comfortable in character; It is one of those roles in which he can raise his eyebrow indifferently, wear a tracksuit like no one else and get a comical vis measure (beware of asking your opponent about the size as a method of distraction), as in Two good guys.

At certain moments, he even shakes off the stigma of being a cold and contained scapegoat, and unleashes the most tender and fun part of Sierra Seis, especially in the scenes he shares with Julia Butters (that “007 was already taken” as another horny nod to the genre) and Ana de Armas.

With this last one, he forms an action duo that, against all odds, works better from the comedy than from the expected romance, with the blonde acting as a damsel in distress, another blow to the principles of spy movies.

decaf action

‘The invisible agent’ cinemania

If the Russos have shown anything during their time at Marvel, it is that they know how to shoot action scenes, especially those hand-to-hand fights, choreographed to the millimeter, with the camera sneaking between the combatants on duty, as they did in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In the unseen agent, They defend them again wisely, as they also do with the chases, in which they choose to chase the protagonist instead of accompanying him; the camera, instead of being glued to the vehicle, slides around an obstacle, loses sight of it and finds it again, as if it were a video game.

The most spectacular chase, as well as the most complete action scene, is the one set in Prague, an ambitious, effective and well-executed sequence. However, when the action gains scope, like a certain plane that begins to disintegrate in mid-flight (something never seen before…), the scene doesn’t even come to an end.

The Russos are directors of characters and it shows here. However, sometimes the misunderstood quest for spectacularity, the dictatorship of ‘bigger is better’, that syndrome that invades many action filmmakers and that consists of not knowing how to stop in time. In this case, the battle of the labyrinth, with Evans and Gosling starring in an embarrassing ‘Alpha male’ moment (we repeat, I wish De Armas had pulled that trigger), is totally unnecessary.

Entertainment with potential

‘The invisible agent’ cinemania

the unseen agent is far from being an innovative film within the spy genre. She has an existential crisis, as she sometimes tries to take herself seriously as if John Wick It is treated, while other times it seeks to make a parody of the thriller and that is when it works best. It is almost the same ailment that Netflix suffers from: embracing its status as a youthful and fun platform, and at the same time wanting to be invited to dinners for the elderly and sit next to auteur films.

However, the Russos know what they are doing and, therefore, take advantage of all their strengths behind the scenes, such as their careful direction of actors and the action that approaches the viewer. The rest of the film is entrusted to the good work of its stars, especially to that Gosling-Evans-De Armas trident almost always in tune and enjoyable.

Netflix’s most expensive blockbuster (at least, so far) is an entertaining bet that will meet the expectations of action lovers and thriller fans. Its potential is not fully exploited and it has wasted subplots and characters, as well as others that hinder the development of the story, but its main actors and the good hand of the Russo make up for everything that lacks.

If a saga starring Sierra Seis is confirmed, we hope that the Russos and Netflix can give free rein to their imagination, revelry and madness in upcoming productions, thus leaving behind inferiority complexes. Perhaps there, in the most irreverent thriller, they will find their authorship, their unique signature, whether or not they are invited to the table of the elders.

