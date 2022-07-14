goodbye bold looks, now dress casual with sneakers

In the first photos after giving birth Rihanna appears smiling and serene, but with a totally different style: jeans, oversized sweatshirt and lucky charm.

After a pregnancy lived in the spotlight and more and more daring maternity looks, Rihanna disappeared from the radar: her first child was born in May and since then she has decided to enjoy motherhood in absolute privacy, limiting public outings to a minimum and also keeping away from social networks. But now the Barbadian pop star is back in public: the singer visited an art exhibition on Frida Kahlo with a casual and chic total black outfit.

Rihanna returns to public after giving birth

The first public appearance after giving birth was actually at the Wireless Festival in London. Also in London, the singer decided to visit an exhibition on Mexican geniuses to meet, albeit virtually, her idol Frida Kahlo. The organizers of the show shared photos of their VIP guest on Instagram, writing: “We are screaming inside!”

Rihanna’s total black look

In the photos we see a new Rihanna: she left aside the lace-up tops, the crystal miniskirts and the super glamorous if sensual looks sported with the baby bump to indulge in the comfort of a total black look slightly oversized. The singer wore a pair of black jeans and a sweatshirt with flared sleeves and lace details. To complete the look, she wore a pair of white sneakers and a necklace with a maxi pendant, perhaps a good luck charm. She left her long black hair softly resting on one shoulder and styled in natural waves. She and ASAP Rocky, sources close to the couple swear, could not be happier than this: they enjoy the family away from the spotlight and there are those who are already talking about a wedding on the horizon …