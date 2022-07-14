Gonzalo Carneiro sets a deadline for Cruz Azul for his signing

Gonzalo Carneiro has already set a deadline for Cruz Azul to confirm your arrival reinforcement for the Opening 2022because even thoughand there is already a verbal agreement for his signingthe cement equipment has a pending that, if not resolved as soon as possible, could sabotage the arrival of Uruguayan to La Noria.

And it is that to clarify the whole situation of the 26-year-old footballer and his signing with La Maquinahis representative Paul Bentancur spoke in an interview with the radio program ‘100% Deporte’ from Uruguay, where he accepted that there is already a word agreement with the cement teamhowever, revealed that the signing could fall because the directive yet he has not sent him the papers for the player to sign.

“With Cruz Azul there is a word agreement, but until it is formalized I cannot say that it is done. The word is there, but The official documents have not yet arrived to sign them“insisted the agent Gonzalo Carneiro.

Thus, given the interest of other big teams in the attacker of Liverpool from Uruguay, especially the Penarol in the same country, Bentancur warned that He already set a deadline for the celestial directive to send these documents, because if they were not sent this Wednesday, then they would begin to analyze other proposals for the footballer.

“There is nothing official signed and we put a limit until today to allow Peñarol, that if Carneiro is not there, they can hire another striker, or stay in Liverpool. Out of respect for Peñarol, Liverpool, very clearly, to a last minute reply“, bluntly launched the agent Carneiro.

“The player did not ask to go to Peñarol. It is true that the president Ignacio Ruglio and the sports director Pablo Bengoechea have been in contact and it is true that they made a very important financial offer, but you have to see that on the other side the one who asks for it is Diego Aguirre, who already had it and helped him become professional at San Pablo. They are people who know him and who have helped him.”added Bentancur.

“Cruz Azul is something good for Diego Aguirre, not so much for the team”

In this same sense, Bentancur made it clear that Blue Cross it will be a good choice for Gonzalo Carneirobecause it is Diego Aguirre who directs it, minimizing that it is the cement equipment the one who receives it; coupled with the fact that he will arrive in Mexico for a clause special of the contract that links him to Sion from Switzerlandfor which it is easier than Uruguayan striker emigrates abroadto go to another team within the same local League, as the agent accepted, despite the fact that he did not want to provide more details.

“The easiest thing would be to take it to Mexicoso there are no arguments, no fights, nothing, but we can’t keep waiting, if the documents don’t arrive we’ll see what to do. Peñarol is a great team and seduces, but we have until today the chance of Cruz Azul, that it’s not bad at allIt’s something good, for the coach too, not so much for the team“, He launched.

“The Mexican market is one of the few world markets that was not touched by the crisis, that is important. It is an important market, where the Uruguayans are treated very well, it pays very well. Cruz Azul is not the team that pays the most, but it already pays very well; from there you can go up. Diego she does know him and she met him at a very bad time,” sentenced Paul Bentancur.

Listen to Pablo Bentancur’s interview in ‘100% Deporte’:

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!