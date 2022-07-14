Gonzalo Carneiro is in the Best XI of Uruguayan soccer to wait for his transfer to Cruz Azul

The Liverpool de Montevideo striker was one of the best in the Uruguayan team and is expected to arrive in Mexico City this Friday.

Gonzalo Carneiro is called to be Cruz Azul’s second reinforcement in this transfer market. The Uruguayan striker is an express request from Diego Aguirre and between this Wednesday and tomorrow, Thursday, his pass with the cement workers would be defined. Until then, his current club, Liverpool de Montevideo, celebrates his participation.

The Uruguayan tournament rewarded the scorer’s performance by including him in the Best XI for the month of June. In addition, his contribution in terms of goals and assists has helped his team stay in the fight for Group A in the Intermediate Tournament of that country. Nevertheless, Carneiro is not contemplated for the duel that Liverpool will play this Thursday against City Torque.

His father’s latest statements generate optimism on the sky-blue side by stating that there is already an agreement between Cruz Azul and the player and only small contractual details remain to be closed. “Apparently it would run its course outside the country, in this case Mexico. There is still a bureaucratic and paper issue still missing,” explained Pancho Carneiro, the soccer player’s father.

According to the father’s words, one of the main reasons why Gonzalo will end up in La Maquina is because of the figure of Diego Aguirre, who has been bidding for his signing from day one. “The word agreement with Cruz Azul is already there. It also has Diego Aguirre who already directed it and knows it”, admitted Mr. Carneiro.

You want to close now

Both sides work into the wee hours to close out the player’s pass as quickly as possible. Everyone’s idea is for the gunner to arrive in Mexico City on Friday and begin the process of adapting to a new country as soon as possible. In addition, the issue of the work visa is also a fringe that they want to anticipate so that Carneiro can dress in a short for date 4 of the 2022 Opening.

