Goes for everything: Johnny Depp wants his ex-wife to pay his sentence

in the past month Johnny Depp he won the lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. This episode was so mediatic that it was the cover of thousands of entertainment sites from all over the world. In social networks the protagonist of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean” it was the one that had the most support from the fans. In June, a civil jury in Fairfax awarded $10.35 million to Depp after discovering that Heard defamed him when he wrote a 2018 op-ed on Washington Post about domestic violence.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the defamation trial.

While the same jury awarded $2 million to heard for his counterclaim that one of the attorneys for Depp smeared her after he called her accusations a hoax. This did not stop there since the lawyers of the leading actress of Aquaman they filed motions earlier this month asking the judge to throw out the verdicts handed down.

This week, the lawyers of Johnny Depp They were not far behind and presented a response to the requests made by the representatives of Amber Heard. That’s why lawyers are urging a Virginia judge to leave her $10 million libel sentence intact.

Johnny Depp is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

The judge Penney Azcarate it has not yet indicated whether it plans to hold a hearing to hear arguments on the motions to vacate the verdict. On the other hand, Johnny Depp prepares to return to the cinema and continue with his daily life. In addition, the popular Hollywood actor received a proposal from Disney to recommission the capital of the black pearl, Jack Sparrow.