Fortnite: get an exclusive skin for free in this Zero Construction tournament

You play Fortnite on an Android device? If so, we have excellent news for you: soon you will be able to compete in a tournament to win exclusive rewards. This will be possible thanks to the Galaxy Cup 3, designed especially for mobile devices.

The competition will start soon and give you a chance to win the cool Khari (Galaxy Evolved) outfit and the Relentless Arrows backpack. These items will arrive later at the Battle Royale store, but the Galaxy Cup 3 will offer them for free and before its official release.

When will it start and how to participate in the Galaxy Cup 3 of Fortnite?

The Galaxy Cup 3 will take place this weekend, so it will be held on July 16 and 17. Participants will have to demonstrate their skills solo and in matches in Zero Build mode. It will be played with a model of points for victory and eliminations,

The best players in each region will get the skin and backpack for free. Additionally, those who score at least 8 points during the competition will be rewarded with the Galaxy Creation spray.

A total of 7 games will be played over 2 hours and the goal is to get as many points as possible. To participate, simply play from an Android device and access it from the Compete tab of the Battle Royale. It is also important to have 2-step verification activated.

Players will earn 30 points for each victory and 1 point for each elimination. They will also receive a certain number of points depending on their position in each match. Below you can see the rewards.

Galaxy creation spray

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

