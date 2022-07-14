From the NBA to success as an actor on Netflix: the Spaniard who despises money and has an obsession with LeBron

“Instagram is not real life,” summarizes Juancho Hernangómez in his biography on the social network. He is now not only a basketball player seeking glory in the NBA, he is also the actor in one of the summer movies on Netflix: Claw. But his life is not one of glamor and fame, despite the more than half a million people who now follow him and comment on even his oldest photos that have nothing to do with cinema. Before the cameras took him by surprise, Juancho was world champion with Spain in the tournament that was based in China in 2019 and is a fan of Kobe Bryantthat is all that can be known from his publications that are counted on the hands.

The 26-year-old from Madrid prefers a low profile and it is not something new, in 2018, during an interview with a media outlet in his country, he made his vision clear: “I care very little about fame and money. I am concerned only with personal relationships with my family and friends. The rest, false friendships or social networks, I try to leave it aside. I’m not part of that world.” A phrase that is very reminiscent of the character he plays in ClawBo Cruz, a man with a deep love for his mother and daughter, dedicated to sports to give everything for them.

Juancho has no children, but he does have two brothers, one of them is Willy Hernangómez, whom he sees as an inspiration, they both play in the NBA and share projects, such as a training camp for children and young people in Madrid, which they teach during the break of the professional tournament. His roots were linked to this sport since his birth, his mother Margarita Geuer and his father Guillermo Hernangómez stood out in Spanish basketball. Today, all three sons honor that heritage.

Juancho Hernangómez plays Bo Cruz in the film starring Adam Sanlder Scott Yamano/Netflix

If it weren’t for the Covid pandemic that stopped all sports activity in the world, and in this case Juancho’s routine, acting would never have entered his CV, despite the fact that his agent had insisted on it earlier. “I was in quarantine at my brother’s house and I was very bored. It was my sister who pushed me to audition. That’s the only good thing the pandemic brought.”said to Variety. Anyone would think that making a movie with Adam Sandler It is an honor that everyone recognizes and would accept at first, but the basketball player has been honest about it because, although he established a great friendship with the Hollywood actor from the filming, before this experience he was not exactly a fan of His movies.

The Slovenian Luka Doncic (77), of the Dallas Mavericks, looks for the basket in front of the Spanish Juancho Hernangomez (41), Donovan Mitchell (45) and other defenders of the Utah Jazz, in the second half of the game in Dallas, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Even now that he is reaping the benefits of media exposure, Juancho keeps his head in the game and surprised when he revealed, in an interview for slashfilm, that the film itself is not his greatest pride in this facet as an actor: “Yeah, I’m more proud of LeBron knowing who I am and giving me a hug than I am of the whole movie, to be honest with you. I have a picture with LeBron and I sent it to Adam. LeBron to me is like Michael Jordan. I grew up watching him, so he came to a game and was like, ‘Hey, thanks for making the movie, you’re doing a great job!’ I went home like, ‘Man, LeBron knows my name!’”

with the phrase “Well, nothing, now I’m an actor…”, Juancho Hernangómez showed off his new facet on Twitter, in May when they released the trailer, and although he does not close the possibility of continuing in that career, his goal is basketball. However, his brilliant present at the cinematographic level, being one of the most watched movies on Netflix in recent months, contrasts with the uncertainty of his sports career. In the previous season he was transferred four times (Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Celtics, Spurs and Jazz), the latter terminated his contract at the end of June and left him in search of a team for the next one that begins in October.

Maybe Hernangomez meet a guy like Stanley Sugarman, Sandler’s character in Clawthat upon discovering his talent, he risks everything to take him to a great NBA team, as happens with Bo Cruz in the film that is available at Netflix.