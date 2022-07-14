From the movie: the “Indiana Jones of art” finds the stolen thousand-year-old reliquary of the Blood of Christ

What happened to the detective Arthur Brand Last Friday night could well be a worthy Steven Spielberg script. In fact, it is known by specialists and by the protagonists of the black market as “the Indiana Jones of the art world”. His latest feat justifies it, since he has recovered one of the most valued sacred objects not only by Catholics, but by all fans of art and culture.

This is the reliquary known as the “Precious Blood of Christ”. Stolen in France last June 2, it is said that could contain or have contained drops of the Blood of Jesus Christ, collected by Joseph of Arimathea from the wounds of Christ on the Cross.

It was 10:30 p.m. on Friday when Brand heard his doorbell ring. Upon leaving, there was no one except a cardboard box containing the church-shaped reliquary. Before being stolen, it had been guarded for a millennium in the abbey of Fecamp, in the north of France.

Throughout his career, Brand has gained fame and notoriety for his impressive finds of stolen works such as the statues known as Hitler’s horsesa painting by Picasso or a ring that belonged to Oscar Wilde.

These discoveries have made him one of the most famous art detectives in the world. However, Brand’s finding, 52 year old Catholichas exceeded everything predictable even for him.

“As a Catholic that I am, this is the closest you can get to Jesus and the Holy Grail“He assured. “It was a religious experience,” he told the AFP agency.

“It was a huge shock to have this famous piece stolen, this legendary piece“, declared Brand in his house, where he kept the locket. This was not the only object that appeared that night. There were also several copper liturgical platesimages of saints and a decorated chalice, which were also stolen from the abbey in June.

Currently, the reliquary is guarded by the Dutch authorities and experts carry out many studies. After the investigation, our conclusions and the relic will be handed over to the French police,” he explained to the same agency. Dennis Janus, spokesman for the Dutch National Police.

Pending results, although no definitive conclusions can be drawn about the authenticity of the relic, Brand’s opinion leaves no doubt: “I have no doubt that it is true. Religious objects are almost impossible to fake,” he said.

Between anonymous messages and “curses”

Brand said his involvement in the case began shortly after the robbery, when he received a message from an anonymous person who claimed to have the stolen property in his possession.

“This person was writing to me on behalf of another, in whose house the relic was kept,” Brand said. “Having in his house the highest relic, the blood of Christ, stolen, that’s a curse“, he assured.

“When they realized what it was, that it couldn’t be sold, they knew they had to get rid of it,” he explained. Brand showed AFP a message in Dutch in which the person asked to receive the stolen item because it was too risky to return it to the abbey herself. She warned him that the object would be taken to his house, without a date or time.

“I was virtually a prisoner in my own house for a week. I couldn’t get out,” he laughed. The objects eventually turned up, handed over anonymously. She considered that they took him because “it would be very dangerous to involve the police.” Brand stated: “These people know my reputation. The most important thing is return this to the church. We hope it stays there for another thousand years.”