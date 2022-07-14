From study 54 to assisted suicide in Switzerland

Of Mathieu Percival

The King of the Night in New York Who Died at 82: His Legendary Parties with the Stars, Last Flight from Los Angeles to Zurich: I’m Sick, This Changed My Life: I Chose a Good Director

There will be no farewell partyHe said before boarding the Los Angeles-Zurich flight, assisted suicide on the last stop. there good starthe called it, which put an end to years of suffering from a neurological disease that was never accurately diagnosed and that had deprived him of the ability to walk and express himself for the past six years. brand fleishman He died at the age of 82, his famous curls were torn from the past by age and illness, but there are still some sparkles of light in his eyes and the same New York sense of humor: My wife is forced to help me sleep, I can’t get dressed or put on my shoes, I can’t speak Now screwed.

special place Fleischmann was one of the nightlife giants of the 80s: he bought it at the beginning of the decade, in 1980, Studio 54 For the founders who ended up in jail (tax receipts weren’t cool The newest nightclub in history.: In the year of its opening, two of them declared their income at seven thousand dollars) and reopened it in September 1981 in an attempt to keep the flame of that special place alive.

On the night of the reopening day, there were ten thousand people in line. In front of the entrance, 254 West 54th Street, the police had to put up barricades and close the street to traffic, winner of the Academy Award Mary Tyler More Along with many other celebrities he stayed abroad and John Belushi and Jack Nicholson only got in thanks to someone He led them from behind, through the maze used by champagne vendors and who knows what else.

From Warhol to Madonna Fleischmann continued to throw unforgettable parties, and Andy Warhol, Calvin Klein, Halston, Lisa Minnelli, Cher, Grace Jones, and Elio Fiorucci were always in the room, which Studio 54 opened in 1977. many hollywood starsArtists and models, Young Virgin, Children of life, Champagne, cocaine and colored pills. A recipe for living life life size, decimal height for ten years.

Beneath the neon moon statue Snorting cocaine – the mythical man in the moon is done entertaining tourists in Las Vegas, no longer with a spoon for the kid – it all happened, to Fleischman’s delight. When it comes to psychotropic substances, you are not afraid of competitors.as he recalls years later in his autobiography.

endless nights study 54 books, You could have destroyed me too. I could have been home at four or five in the morning when we closed the club doors, but I never did. Night after night, I’d jump in my limo and I used to go to night clubs.or he stayed at Studio 54 messing around with a throng of VIPs, actors, and the inevitable passengers sent in search of cocaine. The liters of drinks that the house served flowed profuselyand always saved variety of drugs to please my guests. Then we would sit in my office and talk about our lives. and so, Around nine o’clockRubbing our eyes, we walk out of the dark nightclub space into the dazzling morning light. And while the common people rushed up and down Broadway to go to work, I was finally going home.

back on stage But the disc’s rare vibe was destined to die of natural causes: it happened in 1986 End of the era of absolute freedom It was founded in 1977. Today Studio 54 is again what it was at its birth in the 1920s: a theater, then an opera house, and today it is a prose theater. Extraordinary images remain of this magic, memories of those who were therethe inevitable envy of those who were not there and would have liked to be there, at least for one night.