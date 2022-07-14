From Marcial Dorado on the PP bench to the batteries of the Villarejo recorder, the memes of the week by Raquel Valdeolivas

The image captured by the James Webb telescope, the debate on the state of the nation, Villarejo’s audios, Ayuso giving his opinion on different topics… Several events have taken place this week that have left us with networks full of memes and images to remember. We could venture to say that the most special has been the webb telescope, which has managed to capture the deepest snapshot of the universe in all of history. On Twitter there was no lack of references and jokes between what was seen with Hubble and what we see now with Webb. It is essential to contemplate this wonder for a while!

On the other hand, political news has been kept on fire, firstly with the indignation and controversy that followed the commented audios between Ferreras and Villarejo, secondly because of the debate on the state of the nation, where Cuca Gamarra has covered the bulk of the creations of the tweeters, some the tuned putting a T-shirt with parts of the aforementioned conversation on him, others compared his face to that of Jack Nicholson in The glow under the text “El ResPPlandor”.

We make a compilation of the best memes of the last days in this twitterometerWhich one do you prefer?

Spain today. pic.twitter.com/zPB1kNzNIW – They call me Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) July 12, 2022

-You give me a kiss?

-No, we got hooked. pic.twitter.com/r1zhYNbOnz — IVANNHELL (@Mubrutico) July 13, 2022

the glow pic.twitter.com/UkoYMHRXss – They call me Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) July 13, 2022

Do you remember these? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3i7PLOQ6EX – Álex K 💾🎮🇪🇸 (@Kililongo) July 13, 2022

What Hubble saw. What James Webb sees. pic.twitter.com/nIO5c2XOMj – Jorge 🇪🇺 🌍🛰️ (@lithospheric) July 12, 2022

Ayuso and his health model pic.twitter.com/akGnLqYFgt – Braulio (@Brantifasco) July 13, 2022

If you had to choose the 2 best actors, who would you choose? pic.twitter.com/tOs7iMGMRb — Mr. Colorblind 🧻 🎃 (@Mr_daltonico) July 13, 2022

YOU UNDERSTAND THAT I SPENT A FEW TEN MILLION EUROS ON THE BATTERY FOR THE RECORDER THEN I RECYCLE THEM pic.twitter.com/wnQTqW4KSt – MALACARA (@malacarasev) July 11, 2022