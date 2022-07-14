from Garrison to Martina Stella, the ‘fast’ formula is in fashion

Rome, 13 July (Labitalia) – The new training formula preferred by celebrities and sportsmen is called ‘fast fitness’. The lack of time to devote to maintaining or achieving good physical shape is however a problem that unites everyone. For this Fit and Go, a company with a hi-tech heart present with over 80 centers in many Italian cities, has chosen ‘fast fitness’ and technology: short training sessions, comparable in terms of goals achieved to 3 hours of training in a traditional gym. A formula much appreciated therefore by VIPs and sportsmen of our home.

Each celebrity has their own training ritual to maintain flawless shape. There are those who love to sweat hours in the gym every day, those who prefer the well-being deriving from yoga, those who dedicate themselves to running or workout in the open air. Model Gigi Hadid, for example, has always loved horseback riding, actress Jessica Chastain practices power yoga, as does pop star Miley Cyrus. Jennifer Lopez diversifies her workout by alternating cardio, dance and weight training. In reality, if training responds to a psychophysical need – and any activity is beneficial as long as it is practiced consistently – the new technologies applied to fitness allow you to quickly obtain enviable results even by training only 20 minutes a week, thanks to the Ems method (Electro My Stimulation).

This is also confirmed by the actress Martina Stella, unforgettable interpreter of ‘The last kiss’ by Gabriele Muccino, is among the most enthusiastic about the Fit And Go method. In particular, Ems, a wearable technology that increases by 80% thanks to impulses the natural contractions of the muscles created through functional exercises, reaching even the deepest layers of muscle tissue. To be alternated with Vacufit, a sort of treadmill that allows a very high caloric expenditure and better blood circulation thanks to the lymphatic drainage effect of the vacuum technology associated with aerobic exercise, that is a feeling of “emptiness” that is created on the legs, making the intense walking even without running. All this to promote the toning of the legs, the drainage of liquids and a high calorie expenditure.

Martina Stella discovered fast fitness after the birth of her son: “There is no magic wand that transforms you in a second, everything is the result of hard work and a great organization, but technology can help us. Fit And Go is a type of training suitable for new mothers like me, for those with several children who have to better organize their little free time, and all those who are very busy from work or struggle to find consistency in ‘exercise. I can say that the results are exciting “.

Among the other regular VIPs frequenting the Fit And Go centers, present from north to south of the country, there are: the popular TV personality Giada De Blank who in this format has found the solution to her hectic life with concrete results, a solution that says ” I will never leave “; Amici’s beloved choreographer, Garrison, the Netflix actress of the beloved Skam series, Ludovica Martino, the basketball player and model Valentina Vignali, the TV presenter Alessia Mancini, the swimming champion, the nephew of the great Bud Spencer, of whom he brings the name, athlete of MMA (Mixed Marzial Arts) and the actress Maria Amelia Monti.