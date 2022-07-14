Fortnite x Dragon Ball: These are the possible skins that will appear in the long-awaited collaboration

Now definitively confirmed, the collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite will make a lot of noise among the most fans of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama. The most reputable data miners on the planet are busy finding the latest information on the crossover, which is already shaping up to be one of the juiciest Battle Royale games of the year.

Very recently, Shiina and Hypex broadcast a reliable source stating that the crossover will feature exactly four Dragon Ball skins. This suggests that the crossover will be roughly the same size as each of the associations with the Naruto franchise.

Skins available for Fortnite x Dragon Ball

The Dragon Ball collab will include 4 skins, similar to the each Naruto collab. (Information by @MidaRado) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 11, 2022

Dragon Ball is the most famous anime today, and that it has the peculiarity of hosting a huge number of heroes and cyborgs, each one more charismatic than the other. Suffice to say, with just four skins at the end of the tunnel, it’s pushing itself to the gates… Outfit contenders in Battle Royale are legion, and fans are already spreading their predictions about the lucky ones.

They are Goku, Trunks, Vegeta and Piccolo they are the most obvious contenders at first glance, but Epic Games could surprise them. Cell, Frieza, or even Broly could well show up unexpectedly. We will probably have to wait a few more weeks to find out the alignment official of these skins.

The collaboration to celebrate the new Dragon Ball movie

For Shiina, it’s possible that the Fortnite x DBZ collaboration will happen in mid-August. In fact, the new Dragon Ball movie will be released on August 19 in the United States, and just three days before that, the look of the Fortnite battle bus will be renewed. A battle bus makeover had also occurred a few days before the start of the collaboration with Naruto and so we can imagine the publisher choosing to do an identical stunt with DBZ.