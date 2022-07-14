Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 Missions

These are the new missions within Fortnite.

It’s Thursday and that means Epic Games has launched a new series of weekly missions in Fortnitewhich are already available in the game and can be completed for experience points and battle stars.

Of course, these battle stars are used to unlock the rewards of the battle pass of the current season. And below we show you all the new missions available in the game:

Week 6 Missions – Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3

• Land headshots from 40 yards or more with a hammer assault rifle (0/5)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Take a legendary or mythical fruit from a sapling of Reality (0/1)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Buy an exotic weapon from a character (0/1)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Deal damage to opponents with assault rifles of rare rarity or higher (0/1000)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Break Reality seed pods open (0/3)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Use a baller, a geyser and a zip line or elevator in the same game (0/3)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Use a hook glove to hook onto a zip line in mid-air (0/1)

Reward: 15,000 XP

Remember that these missions will be available in the game until the end of the season, so you can complete them at any time until the current season ends in Fortnite.