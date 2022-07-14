Fortnite Chapter 3: this map will give you 300 thousand XP in just minutes without a ban | Battle Pass | Epic Games | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

We start a new week of challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3. The Epic Games community usually completes the missions in a few hours, it all depends on the skill; however, there is a little trick to get XP without fear of being banned by the developer.

The experience points (XP) in Fortnite they are used to advance in the season and unlock the exclusive rewards of the Battle Pass. There are those who spend hours playing games, either solo or in teams, to get the most XP. Luckily, there are skilled people who can detect system failures to earn XP without much effort.

XP bugs or glitches in Fortnite they are very popular on the Internet, because they serve as a support in case you run out of time and you do not have a chance to unlock all the prizes of the season. It is here that youtuber GKI appears on the scene to reveal which Creative Mode maps offer XP for nothing.

Players must go to the Creative Mode of Fortnite and add the following code: 7099-1689-0224. The process basically consists of going from one corner to another within a room to add the most experience points. Players will be able to take more than 300 thousand XP in a few minutes.

Here we leave you the tutorial so that you can earn so much XP that you can reach Level 200 without much hassle.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 6 Missions

Break Reality Seed pods open (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land headshots from 40 meters away or more with a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Buy an Exotic weapon from a character (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Use a Boloncho, a geyser and a zip line or elevator in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Use a Hook Glove to hook onto a zip line in the air (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Take a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Sapling of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles of Rare rarity or higher (0/1,000) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

