Fortnite Chapter 3: How to make the two-shot shotgun damage players through walls | hack | trick | walkthrough | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Currently, the two-shot shotgun is the most powerful weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3. What makes her so special is the fact that she can shoot through structures and damage enemies. Not many prefer to use this shotgun in exchange for assault rifles, but it’s only a matter of time before the community changes its mind.

The players of Fortnite They have discovered that the two-shot shotgun can be used to shoot through the buildings of the enemies and even eliminate enemies with a method that few know and here we tell you.

In a video posted by Reddit user RokuMogura, we can see how effective the two-shot shotgun is after the last upgrade. The images show how the shots do damage to enemies even if they are covered behind several walls.

Defending against the polished shotgun is very difficult, but not impossible. Instead of just hiding behind a wall, players will have to build a cone or ramp to hide behind and avoid enemy fire.

In addition to the two-shot shotgun buff, Epic Games reduced the shotgun’s damage Striker Pump at 12 points in all its rarities. The shotgun used to be the number one choice for melee before the update, but chances are players of Fortnite choose other close quarters weapons from now on.

FORTNITE | Week 5 Missions

Destroy giant mushrooms with a Saw Thrower (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect floating circles near Reality Falls (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge Submachine Gun (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get a Portable Fort and a Saw Thrower in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.