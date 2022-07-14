Fortnite Chapter 3: Can Epic Games ban you for using offensive nicknames? | Battle Royale | hack | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

All platforms from Fortnite until free fire, they have aggressive players… and I don’t mean those who attack in the first minutes of the game. There are those who use offensive names (nicknames) to annoy the community. Is it possible that Epic Games will ban your account for resorting to this “joke”?

We have the answer in the community rules of Fortnite. There you will know what are the elements that offensive nicknames must have to be banned from Battle Royale.

“Your display name must not contain any of the following: vulgarity, hate speech, offensive or derogatory language of any kind, direct references to any Epic Games employee, product, service or character”reads the official explanation.

Epic Games adds that Fortnite seeks to be a “fun, safe and fair environment for all our players. This means that from time to time we have to ban players who violate the Epic Games Code of Conduct from Fortnite individually and range from temporary bans to permanent bans.”

A temporary ban usually results in up to 30 days of not being able to play. A permanent ban is indefinite and is generally reserved for more serious conduct violations.

An offensive nickname is subjective, which is why Epic Games has determined that it is so when it involves derogatory or disparaging references to racial, ethnic, color, religious diversity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, national origin, and other groups.

Players who feel they’ve been banned in error can ask Epic Games for help, but there’s no guarantee anything will change.

FORTNITE | Week 5 Missions

Destroy giant mushrooms with a Saw Thrower (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect floating circles near Reality Falls (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge Submachine Gun (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get a Portable Fort and a Saw Thrower in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

