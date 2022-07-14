Fortnite Chapter 3: Burst AR and Striker Pump were nerfed, should you use them? | EpicGames | hack | walkthrough | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite has made the community need to get used to the new weapon stats. We first learned about the v21.10 update, released on July 6; however, Epic Games decided to release a smaller one last Monday that makes considerable changes to the Burst AR and Striker Pump. Are they still worth it? Let’s see what the current situation is.

The latest update of Fortnite has brought a nerf to the Burst AR, which used to deal the same damage when hitting targets from different distances. However, it now has a damage falloff.

Loopers will take less damage when using this firearm to attack enemies at medium and long range. Medium-range damage has been reduced by three points, while long-range damage has been reduced by five.

The shotgun Striker Pump is another firearm nerfed with the update. This shotgun now deals less damage at each of its levels. The statistics were as follows:

Common (grey): 103 -> 91

Uncommon (green): 108 -> 96

Rare (blue): 114 -> 102

Epic (purple): 120 -> 108

Legendary (gold): 126 -> 114

That’s the way it is, Fortnite is inviting the community to leave the Striker Pump to use the two-shot shotgun, whose statistics were improved and indicates that it will be a trend for the next games. In the case of Burst ARwe advise you to continue to use the weapon according to your style of play, although you will have to think more carefully about what your secondary weapons will be.

FORTNITE | Week 5 Missions

Destroy giant mushrooms with a Saw Thrower (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect floating circles near Reality Falls (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge Submachine Gun (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get a Portable Fort and a Saw Thrower in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

