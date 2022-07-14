Formula 1 will have a documentary on Disney + with Keanu Reeves

During the last years, the Formula 1 It has added a good amount of followers worldwide. The changes in the direction of the category, as well as the modifications in the regulations and an evident effort to improve the quality of its production, have turned it into one of the most popular sporting events in the world. This has caused video streaming services to look at F1 as an opportunity to create original content.

The next to get on that train will be Disney+. According to information from Varietythe Disney platform gave the green light to a documentary series on Formula 1. The most interesting thing, however, is that its narrator will be Keanu Reeves himself. The Beirut actor needs no introduction. This same year we saw it in The Matrix Resurrectionsalthough the most recent stage of his career stands out, above all, for his role as John Wick in the homonymous saga.

According to the aforementioned medium, the docuseries will focus on Ross Brawn, a figure who was widely recognized several years ago in Formula 1. In fact, he managed the Mercedes AMG F1 team prior to the mandate of Toto Wolf —its current director—. The idea is that the production deepens in the purchase of the Honda team by Brawn; name change to Brawn GP and the efforts that allowed them to obtain a couple of victories in the highest category of motorsport. All, of course, with narration by Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves begins to “soak up” Formula 1

The actor, on several occasions, has shown his passion for motorcycles and speed. Therefore, he is not entirely a stranger to the world of single-seater racing. Some days ago, Reeves was present at Silverstonewhere the British Grand Prix is ​​being held, and spoke briefly about the series:

“We want to tell this amazing and remarkable story. There’s a lot to talk about. A friend was telling me the story and I was really impressed. He actually worked for Brawn in the past in advertising and is a producer and director. So we thought, ‘Well , let’s tell that story, let’s try to tell that story’.”

Keanu Reeves also commented that he has been able to learn a lot about what Formula 1 was like in the time that Ross Brawn was involved with his own team. Beyond the capabilities of the single-seaters, he studied the regulations and everything that surrounded the category at that time. “There was a lot going on at the time. The world of Formula 1 was simply extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.

At the moment, we do not know any further details about the Disney+ Formula 1 documentary series. Everything seems to indicate, however, that the project is still at a very early stage of developmentso it will probably take several years before it sees the light.

Clearly, this project will be very different from Drive to Survive. The Netflix series tries to reflect everything that is happening around the category today, but adding a dramatic tone that is often exaggerated.



