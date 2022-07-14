For Ramos Rizo it is “terrifying” that Adonai Escobedo annulled America’s goal

The ESPN analyst points out that it is a very poor criterion to point out of place in Fidalgo’s score

MEXICO — The VAR gave something to talk about during the first half between America and Toluca by annulling a goal by the Eagles, which would have represented the first goal of the local team. Given this, the former referee Philip Ramos Rizo made it clear that such action was valid.

In the last minutes of the first half, the whistler Adonai Escobedo considered valid Álvaro Fidalgo’s goal. The Spaniard finished off from medium distance and in the first instance the whistler considered the action correct. However, moments later the video arbitration system asked him to go to the monitor to observe the play in detail.

“Ridiculous that they send for the center to check the goal of the America. What a poor criterion to consider that it exists offside, frightening to annul it,” he wrote. Curly Bouquets in your account Twitter.

Escobedo disallowed a Fidalgo goal for offside. imago7

In the action, the referee considered that striker Henry Martín was ahead at the time of the Spanish midfielder’s shot and did not allow the player’s goalkeeper visibility. Toluca.

By contrast, Curly Bouquets praised Adonai’s work, when in the first minutes of the match he expelled the captain of the Devils, Claudio Baeza, for impacting the support foot of Diego Valdés.

The azulcrema team demanded the cancellation of the action, since this goal meant going ahead of the Mexican team, which came to the match as the leader of the tournament and in their last match they beat Atlas on the Nemesio Diez field.

The America reached this commitment with a single point in the general table, because on the first day they tied 0-0 against Atlas, while on the second date they succumbed against Monterrey. In that match held at the BBVA, the feathered team won 2-1, but the Rayados turned around and ended up winning 3-2.