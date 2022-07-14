Five keys to watch ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ on Netflix

A serial killer, cinema, drugs and rock and roll: this is the ninth film by the controversial Quentin Tarantino and social networks celebrate it.

where does it go, Quentin Tarantino raises controversy and curiosity. Whether it’s because of his personality or because of his movies, this rebellious creator is loved by social networks and considered a cult director.

Your movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ arrives on the Netflix billboard and immediately injects ‘tarantinitis’ into Internet users, who have already discovered five keys to unraveling cinema with the Tarantino seal.

1. Masculinity

With Tarantino there are no ‘non-binary’ codes or fashionable speeches. your cinema appeals to classic masculinity and in fact it is the men who take the leading role in most of their stories.

In ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ there is a clear emphasis on returning to the cult of the body and the beauty of men, a deeply rooted fetish, precisely, in Hollywood cinema and which gave rise to great stars such as James Dean.

Brad Pitt is in this case the actor who dominates the screen and whose magnetic appeal is fused with the power of his fists, his baby smile and his chest of steel.

Today I saw “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and I think I sighed for Brad Pitt at least 5 times.

Somebody tell that man how beautiful he is still pic.twitter.com/zfmcK8fu7k – XANADÚ 🌿 (@SoyZombielen) July 16, 2021

2. Failure

One of the issues that haunts Tarantino’s mind, both creator and manager of his productions, is economic failure. Fear that he projects on characters like Leonardo Dicaprio (Rick Dalton), who is a fallen star, who endures failure lying in the pool at home.

In Hollywood, the movie mecca, fame and success are candy that run out easily. And that is what the story that Tarantino tells us is about, with doses of humor and violence.

3. Violence

This time, violence takes on the face of the mystical serial killer Charles Manson. Through his presence, Tarantino immerses himself in those years where Satanism, worship and sadism were the perfect cocktail for the rituals of these hallucinated beings.

Many movies have been made about the insane Manson, but ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ adds an ingredient: it was a fun fashion for young people to be part of this family. They took both death and crime lightly.

The actor Damon Harrison embodies Charles Manson also in the popular Mindhunter series.

Did you know… The Charles Manson from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the one from the MINDHUNTER series is played by actor Damon Herriman. pic.twitter.com/FArq5XgfRx – Pablo Robles 🍿 (@soypablo_robles) August 31, 2019

4. Retro music

In 1994, pulp fiction it set the standard that old themes can be recovered in contemporary cinema. That is what the series does today, until the embarrassment ‘Stranger things’. ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ puts on such good music that Internet users themselves are dreaming of this period trip.

Finally seeing Once upon a time in Hollywood. The setting of the time is very good and the music is like a lysergic trip to 1967 — ⛥𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕬𝖇𝖗𝖆𝖝𝖆𝖘⛦ (@hellacoptado) July 11, 2022

5. Script (screenplay)

In times when the writing of a movie script has taken a backseat, Quentin Tarantino navigates against the current and has the luxury of sitting down to create true literary pieces with resonances of stories, short stories or novellas (nouvelle).

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ It is a review of the different genres of cinema and for this the story gives us time jumps, sparkling parliaments and changes of rhythm in the narration.

But perhaps what is most striking ‘tarantinesque script’ are the silences. In this factor lies Quentin’s mastery.

For this reason, the scene when Brad Pitt (Rick Dalton) walks towards the cabin where Charles Manson spends the night is already an anthology moment in the cinema.