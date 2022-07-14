Fiorentina, Jovic: “I chose to be purple. My model? Cristiano Ronaldo” – Sport

Moena (Trento), 14 July 2022 – Luka Jovic immediately made it to the first match his show with four networks and made a very good impression with his ability to always be in the right position to hit the net. The new Fiorentina striker it was presented in the retreat of Moena by the general manager of the purple company, Joe Barone.

“He is a player who comes from Real Madrid and who has chosen to come to Florence to get back in the game _ Barone says _ and I am very happy to have him here since the first day of retirement”

Jovic, what pushed you to Florence?

“For me it is a pleasure to be here I wanted to be here and I am happy to wear this shirt. Many players from the Balkans have had a role in Fiorentina and then there are a couple of Serbian players who are helping me in these first few days. to do 100% all the work that Italian will ask of me and I hope to live up to expectations.

What is his level of form?

“I trained during the break, I’m pretty fit. I have a little calf problem, but it won’t be a problem in the future.”

In the first friendly match he got himself a penalty and immediately went to the spot to beat him and score: Will you be the penalty taker?

“It’s true, I asked for the penalty to be taken. Penalties are important for a striker. I hope to shoot many with this shirt.”

Are you ready to challenge your compatriot Vlahovic?

“Dusan did very well with Fiorentina, I’ll try to do the same”.

What are the differences between La Liga and Serie A, what challenge is Serie A for you?

“I haven’t played in Serie A yet, but I grew up watching Serie A on TV and it’s no longer as defensive as it was before. It has become a more offensive league with many goals and I hope to score many too.”

Which striker are you inspired by?

“To Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s a myth”

Why did you choose the number 7?

“There were no other numbers available that I liked. I hope it brings me luck.”

How are you competing with Cabral?

“Cabral is a wonderful person and an excellent player. He will have the opportunity to do well and repeat the good he did at Basel. The competition is there and it is healthy, a stimulus for both of us. I hope that we will both have a good season.” “.

Did you speak to Vlahovic before you came here?

“We didn’t hear from each other after the signing, but when we met in the national team Vlahovic always spoke well to me about the city, the fans, the club and the coach. And this affected my choice.”

What is your dream?

“I hope my goals help to reach the team’s goal”

How do you see in the 4-3-3 of the Italian with only one center forward you who gave your best with two center forward sides?

“I’ve always played better with a formation with two forwards, it’s true, but at times I’ve also been employed with a three-man attack or even alone. I’m here to help, then the coach will decide how we will line up on the pitch. I am sure I can also do well in 4-3-3 and I hope you will see it with your own eyes

Did Ancelotti give you any advice on Italian football?

“No we didn’t hear from each other, I can say that he is one of the greatest coaches of all time and it was an honor to have him as a coach.”