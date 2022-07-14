Fiorentina, Jovic from retirement: “I’m inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo”

There Fiorentina he is working hard for next season. The team coached by Vincenzo Italiano currently located in Val di Fassawhere the usual retreat is taking place.

Recently, the new grafts have also been added to the team group. In particular, there is great anticipation to see it at work Luka Jović, offensive reinforcement arrived directly from Real Madrid. The attacker Serbianafter an experience below expectations among the ranks of Blancos, is seeking redemption. The class of ’97 came in Spain full of enthusiasm, but never managed to show his true potential.

HER WORDS

Jović has released some statements from the headquarters of the retreat to the microphones of Sky Sport. First he talked about Italiantechnical guide of the Fiorentina: “Italian reminds me a lot Niko KovacI have worked with him in the past and I had a great time, they work in a very similar way“. The Serbian refers to the coach he dealt with during one of his years a Frankfurt.

Then, on the decision of the new jersey number, 7: “I chose the number 7 shirt because it was the only free number. I have never used it in my life but I hope it is good. I am inspired by Cristiano RonaldoI think it’s the best“.