Fernando Ortíz chooses his eleven starters to go for the first victory in Liga MX

Before traveling to the United States, America will face Toluca at the Azteca Stadium for the third day of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX.

America returns to the activity of the Apertura 2022 tournament this Wednesday night, when on the field of the Azteca Stadium they receive a Toluca that started the campaign on the right foot by adding two consecutive victories, contrary to some Águilas that have not been able to win in their first appearances.

Fernando Ortiz and his leaders closed the preparation for this meeting this Tuesday afternoon at the Coapa facilities, where he worked with what will be its alignment in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula facing a match that looks complicated for being one of the best reinforced teams in the transfer market.

Doubts were dispelled. Miguel Layún lost ownership for what was shown last weekend against Rayados de Monterrey in the Steel Giant and there will be a new right back in the team. The novelty is also in the offensive: Jonathan Rodríguez will have another companion…

William Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Nestor Araujo, Emilio Lara, Luis Fuentes; Alejandro Zendejas, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés; Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin. Those are the eleven chosen by Fernando Ortíz to seek the first victory in this 2022 Opening of the MX League in Santa Úrsula.

How to watch America vs. Toluca LIVE?

The match between América and Toluca will take place this Wednesday, July 13 at 9:00 p.m. and you can follow it LIVE for the sign of TUDN, both on open television and pay TV. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will be at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula to bring you the details.

