Family trains 313 health workers in the use of Life Support

The Life Support courses of the European Resuscitation Council (ERC) taught during the first semester of 2022 by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) they have exceeded 300 students. Most of them have been given to doctors and nursesas well as residents of Family Medicine and Nursing and their tutors, and they are further proof of the strong commitment of the medical society so that the new health workers are trained in Life Support. But it has also been done health education in this matter to citizenship, people who are, on many occasions, the first responders to cardiac arrest.

The Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, through the Urgencies and Emergencies Group, has taught up to 26 courses for 315 students from January to July 2022, specifically, 16 courses on Basic Life Support and AED management (Automated External Defibrillator); 4 Immediate Life Support courses; 4 Advanced Life Support courses; a Basic Life Support Instructor course, as well as a Generic Instructor Course (GIC).

Training with international endorsement

The SEMG is one of the few national scientific societies accredited for years to give courses certified by the European Resuscitation Council (ERC) in its different modalities. The medical society also has the endorsement of the Spanish Council for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CERCP), of which it has been a member for more than 10 years. This ensures that your courses meet a teaching methodology and quality standards endorsed at European and national level. This endorsement allows students trained with the SEMG to be able to include this training in your resumeeven if they carry out their work activity outside of Spain.

All the instructors of the SEMG Emergency Group are instructors of the European Resuscitation Council, which makes it possible to maintain a common line of work and ensure that teaching maintains the quality standards required by the European Council and by the Spanish Council.

The Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians already has scheduled new Life Support courses for autumn, specifically, Immediate Life Support in October and Advanced Life Support in November, whose information and registration can be consulted on the website of the medical society semg.es.

Know how to act in a cardiac arrest

Another of the group’s objectives is to promote education in life support from schools and the general population. “It is essential for improve survival from cardiac arrest that we are all trained in life support”, according to the head of the SEMG Emergency and Emergency Work Group, Marta Martínez del Valle.

In Spain more than 25,000 cardiac arrests every year, more than 60 percent take place in the patient’s home, and their survival is, according to the most recent studies, around 10 percent. “Only through training and research plans will we ensure that patients who present cardiac arrest have a higher chance of surviving. Hence the commitment of our society to promote this health education to the highest percentage of our citizens”, according to Dr. Martínez.

“As it governs in the chain of survivalall the links of it are essentials. Activating the Emergency service, starting resuscitation through quality compressions and performing early defibrillation are actions that we should all be able to carry out in the face of this vital emergency, regardless of whether we are medical or not”, according to the SEMG representative.